NFL Staff Picks: Week 10

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen and Kevin Payne each went 9-5 to lead last week's picks. Whalen and Payne nailed their best bets, as did Dalton Del Don. Payne is atop the season standings at 71-63-2 (52.9 percent). Unanimous picks went 2-0 while majority picks went 8-6. This week, the group is unanimous on three picks — the Colts, Browns and Cardinals. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Panthers +4 at Bears Panthers Bears Bears Bears Panthers Colts -1.5 vs. Patriots at Frankfurt Colts Colts Colts Colts Colts Browns +6 at Ravens Browns Browns Browns Browns Browns Texans +7 at Bengals Bengals Texans Bengals Bengals Texans 49ers -3 at Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars 49ers 49ers Jaguars Saints -2.5 at Vikings Vikings Vikings Saints Saints Vikings Packers +3.5 at Steelers Steelers Packers Steelers Packers Steelers Titans +1 at Buccaneers Buccaneers Buccaneers Titans Titans Titans Falcons -1.5 at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Lions -3 at Chargers Chargers Lions Chargers Lions Lions Giants +16.5 at Cowboys Cowboys Giants Cowboys Cowboys Giants Commanders +6.5 at Seahawks Commanders Commanders Commanders Seahawks Seahawks Jets -1 at Raiders Jets Jets Raiders Raiders Jets Broncos +7.5 at Bills Bills Broncos Bills Bills Broncos Best Bet Vikings Lions Steelers 49ers Jets Last Week Record 9-5 8-6 9-5 9-5 6-8 2023 Record 68-66-2 57-77-2 58-76-2 71-63-2 62-72-2 2023 Best Bet Record 4-5 3-6 5-4 5-4 2-7 2023 Unanimous Pick Record 7-12