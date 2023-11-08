NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 10

NFL Staff Picks: Week 10

November 8, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen and Kevin Payne each went 9-5 to lead last week's picks. Whalen and Payne nailed their best bets, as did Dalton Del Don. 

Payne is atop the season standings at 71-63-2 (52.9 percent). 

Unanimous picks went 2-0 while majority picks went 8-6. 

This week, the group is unanimous on three picks — the Colts, Browns and Cardinals.

Odds from BetMGM.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Panthers +4 at BearsPanthersBearsBearsBearsPanthers
Colts -1.5 vs. Patriots at FrankfurtColtsColtsColtsColtsColts
Browns +6 at RavensBrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrowns
Texans +7 at BengalsBengalsTexansBengalsBengalsTexans
49ers -3 at JaguarsJaguarsJaguars49ers49ersJaguars
Saints -2.5 at VikingsVikingsVikingsSaintsSaintsVikings
Packers +3.5 at SteelersSteelersPackersSteelersPackersSteelers
Titans +1 at BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersTitansTitansTitans
Falcons -1.5 at CardinalsCardinalsCardinalsCardinalsCardinalsCardinals
Lions -3 at ChargersChargersLionsChargersLionsLions
Giants +16.5 at CowboysCowboysGiantsCowboysCowboysGiants
Commanders +6.5 at SeahawksCommandersCommandersCommandersSeahawksSeahawks
Jets -1 at RaidersJetsJetsRaidersRaidersJets
Broncos +7.5 at BillsBillsBroncosBillsBillsBroncos
Best BetVikingsLionsSteelers49ersJets
Last Week Record9-58-69-59-56-8
2023 Record68-66-257-77-258-76-271-63-262-72-2
2023 Best Bet Record4-53-65-45-42-7
2023 Unanimous Pick Record7-12  

Odds from BetMGM.

2023 Majority Pick Record64-70-2    
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonUsually when I set my own lines, I'm within a point or two of the line for all but maybe one or two games. This week, I had six games with at least a 2.5-point gap. You'd think that would make this an easy week, but instead I'm now going through the "what am I missing" process. Pretzel-logic is a real and powerful thing. I also like the Colts and Commanders as next-best bets.
PianowskiA lot of ugly dogs. Ugly slate. Ugly season. The NFL is lovely. 
WhalenTough week to find a best bet. I don't love the number, but I also don't believe Green Bay made any true progress last week against a depleted Rams team. While the return of Aaron Jones gives the Packers' offense a boost, I think they'll take a step back on the road against at top-10 defense.
PayneYes! The Bears and Panthers Thursday night! Seriously, I don't trust Bryce Young on a short week (which he hasn't dealt with yet) and on the road. The Joshua Dobbs story is nice but that defense is still awful. Think the 49er-Jaguars is the game of the week.
Del DonGoing dog heavy this week but like the Jets in a buy-low/sell-high spot.  

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-
Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states?

