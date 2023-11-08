NFL Staff Picks: Week 10

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Jeff Erickson, Nick Whalen and Kevin Payne each went 9-5 to lead last week's picks. Whalen and Payne nailed their best bets, as did Dalton Del Don.
Payne is atop the season standings at 71-63-2 (52.9 percent).
Unanimous picks went 2-0 while majority picks went 8-6.
This week, the group is unanimous on three picks — the Colts, Browns and Cardinals.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Panthers +4 at Bears
|Panthers
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Panthers
|Colts -1.5 vs. Patriots at Frankfurt
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Browns +6 at Ravens
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Texans +7 at Bengals
|Bengals
|Texans
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Texans
|49ers -3 at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|49ers
|49ers
|Jaguars
|Saints -2.5 at Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Saints
|Saints
|Vikings
|Packers +3.5 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Packers
|Steelers
|Packers
|Steelers
|Titans +1 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Falcons -1.5 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Lions -3 at Chargers
|Chargers
|Lions
|Chargers
|Lions
|Lions
|Giants +16.5 at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Giants
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Giants
|Commanders +6.5 at Seahawks
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Jets -1 at Raiders
|Jets
|Jets
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Jets
|Broncos +7.5 at Bills
|Bills
|Broncos
|Bills
|Bills
|Broncos
|Best Bet
|Vikings
|Lions
|Steelers
|49ers
|Jets
|Last Week Record
|9-5
|8-6
|9-5
|9-5
|6-8
|2023 Record
|68-66-2
|57-77-2
|58-76-2
|71-63-2
|62-72-2
|2023 Best Bet Record
|4-5
|3-6
|5-4
|5-4
|2-7
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|7-12
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|64-70-2
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|Usually when I set my own lines, I'm within a point or two of the line for all but maybe one or two games. This week, I had six games with at least a 2.5-point gap. You'd think that would make this an easy week, but instead I'm now going through the "what am I missing" process. Pretzel-logic is a real and powerful thing. I also like the Colts and Commanders as next-best bets.
|Pianowski
|A lot of ugly dogs. Ugly slate. Ugly season. The NFL is lovely.
|Whalen
|Tough week to find a best bet. I don't love the number, but I also don't believe Green Bay made any true progress last week against a depleted Rams team. While the return of Aaron Jones gives the Packers' offense a boost, I think they'll take a step back on the road against at top-10 defense.
|Payne
|Yes! The Bears and Panthers Thursday night! Seriously, I don't trust Bryce Young on a short week (which he hasn't dealt with yet) and on the road. The Joshua Dobbs story is nice but that defense is still awful. Think the 49er-Jaguars is the game of the week.
|Del Don
|Going dog heavy this week but like the Jets in a buy-low/sell-high spot.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
