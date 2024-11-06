NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 10 Winners

Written by 
Dalton Del Don
Jeff Erickson 
Kevin Payne 
Scott Pianowski 
Nick Whalen 
Published on November 6, 2024

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don each went 8-7 last week to lead the way. Kevin Payne, who went 7-8, is still the overall leader at 78-58-2. 

Del Don, Payne and Nick Whalen nailed their best bets. 

The group's lone unanimous pick missed, and majority picks went 6-9. 

This week, there is no unanimous pick, though six teams got four votes. Erickson and Whalen both like the 49ers, while Pianowski and Payne like the Rams. Del Don went his own way with his best bet with the Steelers. 

Odds from BetMGM.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Bengals +6.5 at RavensRavensRavensRavensBengalsBengals
Giants -6 vs. Panthers at MunichPanthersPanthersGiantsGiantsPanthers
Patriots +6 at BearsBearsBearsBearsBearsPatriots
Bills -4 at ColtsColtsColtsBillsColtsBills
Vikings -4 at JaguarsJaguarsJaguarsVikingsJaguarsJaguars
Broncos +8.5 at ChiefsChiefsBroncosBroncosBroncosChiefs
Falcons -3.5 at SaintsFalconsSaintsFalconsFalconsSaints
49ers -5.5 at Buccaneers49ersBuccaneers49ers49ersBuccaneers
Steelers +3 at CommandersCommandersSteelersSteelersSteelersSteelers
Titans +7.5 at ChargersChargersChargersTitansChargersChargers
Jets +1 at CardinalsJetsJetsCardinalsCardinalsCardinals
Eagles -7.5 at CowboysEaglesEaglesEaglesCowboysEagles
Lions -3.5 at TexansLionsLionsTexansTexansTexans
Dolphins +2.5 at RamsRamsRamsDolphinsRamsRams
Best Bet49ersRams49ersRamsSteelers
2023 Record133-131-8125-139-8129-135-8140-124-8127-137-8
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonSorry Niners fans, I'm forced to announce a best bet. I don't make the rules — I only make bad Best Bets. But ... for seemingly the first time in two years, the Niners have a massive rest advantage (coming off the bye week against an injured team on a short week), all while likely getting Christian McCaffrey back.
PianowskiMaybe Mike McDaniel wasn't the unstoppable genius he was billed to be. 
WhalenI'm surprised the Niners aren't getting a bit more respect coming out of the bye and expecting to have McCaffrey back. Tampa Bay's ability to move the ball without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin has been impressive, but with two weeks to prepare, I like the Niners' chance to slow them and pile up points on a defense that's down to 29th in EPA and is giving up almost 430 YPG over its last five games.
PayneTough task for the Fins to travel across the country and take on a team with a solid rushing attack. Seems like a trap game for my Bills this week.
Del DonGive me Mike Tomlin as an underdog coming off a bye. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

