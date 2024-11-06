NFL Staff Picks: Week 10 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don each went 8-7 last week to lead the way. Kevin Payne, who went 7-8, is still the overall leader at 78-58-2. Del Don, Payne and Nick Whalen nailed their best bets. The group's lone unanimous pick missed, and majority picks went 6-9. This week, there is no unanimous pick, though six teams got four votes. Erickson and Whalen both like the 49ers, while Pianowski and Payne like the Rams. Del Don went his own way with his best bet with the Steelers. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Bengals +6.5 at Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Bengals Bengals Giants -6 vs. Panthers at Munich Panthers Panthers Giants Giants Panthers Patriots +6 at Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears Patriots Bills -4 at Colts Colts Colts Bills Colts Bills Vikings -4 at Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Vikings Jaguars Jaguars Broncos +8.5 at Chiefs Chiefs Broncos Broncos Broncos Chiefs Falcons -3.5 at Saints Falcons Saints Falcons Falcons Saints 49ers -5.5 at Buccaneers 49ers Buccaneers 49ers 49ers Buccaneers Steelers +3 at Commanders Commanders Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Titans +7.5 at Chargers Chargers Chargers Titans Chargers Chargers Jets +1 at Cardinals Jets Jets Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Eagles -7.5 at Cowboys Eagles Eagles Eagles Cowboys Eagles Lions -3.5 at Texans Lions Lions Texans Texans Texans Dolphins +2.5 at Rams Rams Rams Dolphins Rams Rams Best Bet 49ers Rams 49ers Rams Steelers Last Week