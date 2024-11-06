NFL Staff Picks: Week 10 Winners

This article is part of our NFL Staff Picks series.
Jeff Erickson, Scott Pianowski and Dalton Del Don each went 8-7 last week to lead the way. Kevin Payne, who went 7-8, is still the overall leader at 78-58-2.
Del Don, Payne and Nick Whalen nailed their best bets.
The group's lone unanimous pick missed, and majority picks went 6-9.
This week, there is no unanimous pick, though six teams got four votes. Erickson and Whalen both like the 49ers, while Pianowski and Payne like the Rams. Del Don went his own way with his best bet with the Steelers.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Bengals +6.5 at Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Giants -6 vs. Panthers at Munich
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Giants
|Giants
|Panthers
|Patriots +6 at Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Patriots
|Bills -4 at Colts
|Colts
|Colts
|Bills
|Colts
|Bills
|Vikings -4 at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Vikings
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Broncos +8.5 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Chiefs
|Falcons -3.5 at Saints
|Falcons
|Saints
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Saints
|49ers -5.5 at Buccaneers
|49ers
|Buccaneers
|49ers
|49ers
|Buccaneers
|Steelers +3 at Commanders
|Commanders
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Titans +7.5 at Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Titans
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Jets +1 at Cardinals
|Jets
|Jets
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Eagles -7.5 at Cowboys
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|Lions -3.5 at Texans
|Lions
|Lions
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Dolphins +2.5 at Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Dolphins
|Rams
|Rams
|Best Bet
|49ers
|Rams
|49ers
|Rams
|Steelers
|Last Week
|Last Week Record
|8-7
|8-7
|4-11
|7-8
|8-7
|2024 Record
|65-71-2
|56-80-2
|61-75-2
|78-58-2
|53-83-2
|2024 Best Bet Record
|1-8
|5-4
|2-6-1
|6-3
|2-7
|2024 Unanimous Pick Record
|3-8
|2024 Majority Pick Record
|65-71-2
|2023 Record
|133-131-8
|125-139-8
|129-135-8
|140-124-8
|127-137-8
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|Sorry Niners fans, I'm forced to announce a best bet. I don't make the rules — I only make bad Best Bets. But ... for seemingly the first time in two years, the Niners have a massive rest advantage (coming off the bye week against an injured team on a short week), all while likely getting Christian McCaffrey back.
|Pianowski
|Maybe Mike McDaniel wasn't the unstoppable genius he was billed to be.
|Whalen
|I'm surprised the Niners aren't getting a bit more respect coming out of the bye and expecting to have McCaffrey back. Tampa Bay's ability to move the ball without Mike Evans and Chris Godwin has been impressive, but with two weeks to prepare, I like the Niners' chance to slow them and pile up points on a defense that's down to 29th in EPA and is giving up almost 430 YPG over its last five games.
|Payne
|Tough task for the Fins to travel across the country and take on a team with a solid rushing attack. Seems like a trap game for my Bills this week.
|Del Don
|Give me Mike Tomlin as an underdog coming off a bye.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 and 2023 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
