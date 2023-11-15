NFL Staff Picks: Week 11

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Week 10 proved profitable for the RotoWire pickers, as the group collectively turned in its best week of the year. Jeff Erickson went 9-4-1 to tie Kevin Payne for the season lead at 77-70-3. Scott Pianowski, Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don each went 8-5-1.
Unanimous picks were 3-0 while majority picks went 7-6-1.
This week, there are no unanimous picks. However, three teams got four picks each — two dogs, the Cardinals +4 and Giants +10, and one big favorite, the 49ers -11.5.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Bengals +3.5 at Ravens
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Cowboys -10.5 at Panthers
|Panthers
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Steelers +2 at Browns
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Browns
|Browns
|Steelers
|Bears +9 at Lions
|Lions
|Bears
|Lions
|Lions
|Bears
|Chargers -3 at Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Packers
|Cardinals +4 at Texans
|Texans
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Titans +6.5 at Jaguars
|Titans
|Titans
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Titans
|Raiders +12 at Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Raiders
|Dolphins
|Raiders
|Dolphins
|Giants +10 at Commanders
|Giants
|Giants
|Commanders
|Giants
|Giants
|Buccaneers +11.5 at 49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Buccaneers
|49ers
|Jets +7 at Bills
|Jets
|Bills
|Jets
|Bills
|Bills
|Seahawks -1 at Rams
|Rams
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Rams
|Rams
|Vikings +2 at Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Eagles +2.5 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Chiefs
|Best Bet
|Lions
|Giants
|Lions
|Eagles
|49ers
|Last Week Record
|9-4-1
|8-5-1
|8-5-1
|6-7-1
|8-5-1
|2023 Record
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I'm taking a lot of heavy favorites this week, which feels like a total square play. But the Lions typically take care of business at home against weaker teams, and even with Justin Fields potentially returning, I still like them to cover the big number. I feel the same way about the Niners against the Bucs, and the Dolphins against the Raiders.
|Pianowski
|I realize the Giants have 1,000 problems right now, but the Commanders shouldn't be spotting double digits to anyone.
|Whalen
|While the Bears are getting Justin Fields back, I'm not sure that really matters against a Lions team that will be able to move the ball up and down the field. Chicago looked fairly respectable during the Tyson Bagent Era, but it also took advantage of soft matchups against Carolina and Las Vegas. This game at Detroit is anything but that.
|Payne
|I'm still numb from Monday Night Football. I really like the Eagles but wonder if the refs or some other supernatural force tips the game to the Chiefs. Houston might be the best story of the season up until now.
|Del Don
|I like this week as a whole more than my best bet, but a healthy 49ers team is tough at home.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
