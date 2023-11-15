NFL Staff Picks: Week 11

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Odds from BetMGM . Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

This week, there are no unanimous picks. However, three teams got four picks each — two dogs, the Cardinals +4 and Giants +10, and one big favorite, the 49ers -11.5.

Unanimous picks were 3-0 while majority picks went 7-6-1.

Week 10 proved profitable for the RotoWire pickers, as the group collectively turned in its best week of the year. Jeff Erickson went 9-4-1 to tie Kevin Payne for the season lead at 77-70-3. Scott Pianowski, Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don each went 8-5-1.

Week 10 proved profitable for the RotoWire pickers, as the group collectively turned in its best week of the year. Jeff Erickson went 9-4-1 to tie Kevin Payne for the season lead at 77-70-3. Scott Pianowski, Nick Whalen and Dalton Del Don each went 8-5-1.

Unanimous picks were 3-0 while majority picks went 7-6-1.

This week, there are no unanimous picks. However, three teams got four picks each — two dogs, the Cardinals +4 and Giants +10, and one big favorite, the 49ers -11.5.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Bengals +3.5 at Ravens Ravens Bengals Ravens Bengals Bengals Cowboys -10.5 at Panthers Panthers Cowboys Cowboys Panthers Panthers Steelers +2 at Browns Steelers Steelers Browns Browns Steelers Bears +9 at Lions Lions Bears Lions Lions Bears Chargers -3 at Packers Packers Packers Chargers Chargers Packers Cardinals +4 at Texans Texans Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Titans +6.5 at Jaguars Titans Titans Jaguars Jaguars Titans Raiders +12 at Dolphins Dolphins Raiders Dolphins Raiders Dolphins Giants +10 at Commanders Giants Giants Commanders Giants Giants Buccaneers +11.5 at 49ers 49ers 49ers 49ers Buccaneers 49ers Jets +7 at Bills Jets Bills Jets Bills Bills Seahawks -1 at Rams Rams Seahawks Seahawks Rams Rams Vikings +2 at Broncos Broncos Broncos Vikings Vikings Vikings Eagles +2.5 at Chiefs Chiefs Eagles Eagles Eagles Chiefs Best Bet Lions Giants Lions Eagles 49ers Last Week Record 9-4-1 8-5-1 8-5-1 6-7-1 8-5-1 2023 Record 77-70-3 65-82-3 66-81-2 77-70-3 70-77-3 2023 Best Bet Record 5-5 3-6-1 6-4 6-4 2-8 2023 Unanimous Pick Record 10-12 2023 Majority Pick Record 71-76-3 2022 Record 127-136-8 149-114-8 124-139-8 131-132-8 133-130-8 2021 Record 129-140-3 134-135-3 N/A 145-124-3 136-133-3 2020 Record 121-127-8 128-120-8 N/A 115-133-8 118-130-8 2019 Record 126-124-6 140-110-6 N/A 127-123-6 134-116-6 2018 Record 125-122-9 134-113-9 N/A N/A 120-127-9 2017 Record 117-125-14 128-114-14 N/A N/A 98-144-14 2016 Record 140-111-5 130-121-5 N/A N/A 132-119-5 2015 Record 134-114-8 120-128-8 N/A N/A 121-127-8 2014 Record 123-128-5 140-111-5 N/A N/A 128-123-5 2013 Record 132-114-10 118-128-10 N/A N/A 128-118-10 2012 Record 110-140-6 125-125-6 N/A N/A 123-127-6 2011 Record 121-128-7 134-115-7 N/A N/A 127-122-7 2010 Record 129-122-5 134-117-5 N/A N/A 134-117-5 2009 Record 123-130-3 132-121-3 N/A N/A 126-127-3 2008 Record 132-114-10 128-118-10 N/A N/A 130-116-10 2007 Record 127-120 118-129 N/A N/A 130-117 2006 Record 118-129 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2005 Record 121-126 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2004 Record 124-124 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2003 Record 121-126 118-129 N/A N/A N/A 2002 Record 113-136 123-126 N/A N/A N/A 2001 Record 124-113 117-120 N/A N/A N/A 2000 Record 123-117 134-106 N/A N/A N/A

WRITER COMMENT Erickson I'm taking a lot of heavy favorites this week, which feels like a total square play. But the Lions typically take care of business at home against weaker teams, and even with Justin Fields potentially returning, I still like them to cover the big number. I feel the same way about the Niners against the Bucs, and the Dolphins against the Raiders. Pianowski I realize the Giants have 1,000 problems right now, but the Commanders shouldn't be spotting double digits to anyone. Whalen While the Bears are getting Justin Fields back, I'm not sure that really matters against a Lions team that will be able to move the ball up and down the field. Chicago looked fairly respectable during the Tyson Bagent Era, but it also took advantage of soft matchups against Carolina and Las Vegas. This game at Detroit is anything but that. Payne I'm still numb from Monday Night Football. I really like the Eagles but wonder if the refs or some other supernatural force tips the game to the Chiefs. Houston might be the best story of the season up until now. Del Don I like this week as a whole more than my best bet, but a healthy 49ers team is tough at home.

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.