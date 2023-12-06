NFL Staff Picks: Week 14

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Scott Pianowski led last week at 7-5-1 and nailed his best bet of the 49ers. Kevin Payne continues to rule the standings at 99-89-5 (52.6 percent).
Majority picks took it on the chin, going 4-8-1.
Last week had no unanimous picks, but this week brings three picks that the group rallied around: the Ravens, Raiders and Giants. Four other teams garnered four votes each.
As far as best bets, each handicapper went with a unique pick, though Pianowski and Dalton Del Don are on opposite sides of the Bills-Chiefs game. Pianowski likes the underdog Bills (+1.5), while Del Don likes the home-team Chiefs.
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Patriots +6 at Steelers
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Steelers
|Buccaneers +2.5 at Falcons
|Falcons
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Rams +7 at Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Lions -3.5 at Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Lions
|Lions
|Bears
|Colts -1 at Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Colts
|Bengals
|Jaguars +3 at Browns
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Panthers +5.5 at Saints
|Saints
|Panthers
|Saints
|Saints
|Panthers
|Texans -5.5 at Jets
|Jets
|Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Jets
|Vikings -3 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Seahawks +10.5 at 49ers
|49ers
|Seahawks
|49ers
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Bills +1.5 at Chiefs
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Chiefs
|Broncos +3 at Chargers
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Chargers
|Broncos
|Eagles +3 at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Titans +13.5 at Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Titans
|Dolphins
|Best Bet
|Ravens
|Bills
|49ers
|Eagles
|Chiefs
|Last Week Record
|4-8-1
|7-5-1
|4-8-1
|6-6-1
|6-6-1
|2023 Record
|92-96-5
|89-99-5
|86-102-5
|99-89-5
|88-100-5
|2023 Best Bet Record
|5-7-1
|6-6-1
|8-5
|7-6
|4-9
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|11-13
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|90-98-5
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|There are a couple of instances where my number wasn't quite big enough to take the side and I took it anyways — Dolphins was one of them. As for the Ravens, I just don't trust the Rams on the road against a good team, especially one coming off the bye.
|Pianowski
|I'd prefer Buffalo a lot more at +3 and hopefully it comes back. But they're rested and they need this game more than Kansas City, and Buffalo's offense is also far more dynamic than the KC offense.
|Whalen
|I don't love many of the lines this week, so I'll default to what I view as the most trustworthy team in the NFL: the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle is coming off of an explosive offensive game against Dallas, but I don't think it can repeat that for a second consecutive week.
|Payne
|I will not pick the Jets again. I will not pick the Jets again. Tough to see the Eagles losing two games in a row, but their schedule has been brutal the last few weeks.
|Del Don
|Patrick Mahomes laying less than three at home coming off a loss — sign me up. Sometimes it's hip to be square.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
