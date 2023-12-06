NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 14

NFL Staff Picks: Week 14

December 6, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski led last week at 7-5-1 and nailed his best bet of the 49ers. Kevin Payne continues to rule the standings at 99-89-5 (52.6 percent). 

Majority picks took it on the chin, going 4-8-1. 

Last week had no unanimous picks, but this week brings three picks that the group rallied around: the Ravens, Raiders and Giants. Four other teams garnered four votes each. 

As far as best bets, each handicapper went with a unique pick, though Pianowski and Dalton Del Don are on opposite sides of the Bills-Chiefs game. Pianowski likes the underdog Bills (+1.5), while Del Don likes the home-team Chiefs. 

Odds from BetMGM.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Patriots +6 at SteelersPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsSteelers
Buccaneers +2.5 at FalconsFalconsBuccaneersBuccaneersFalconsFalcons
Rams +7 at RavensRavensRavensRavensRavensRavens
Lions -3.5 at BearsBearsBearsLionsLionsBears
Colts -1 at BengalsBengalsBengalsBengalsColtsBengals
Jaguars +3 at BrownsJaguarsJaguarsBrownsBrownsBrowns
Panthers +5.5 at SaintsSaintsPanthersSaintsSaintsPanthers
Texans -5.5 at JetsJetsTexansTexansTexansJets
Vikings -3 at RaidersRaidersRaidersRaidersRaidersRaiders
Seahawks +10.5 at 49ers49ersSeahawks49ersSeahawksSeahawks
Bills +1.5 at ChiefsBillsBillsBillsBillsChiefs
Broncos +3 at ChargersBroncosBroncosBroncosChargersBroncos
Eagles +3 at CowboysCowboysCowboysCowboysEaglesEagles
Titans +13.5 at DolphinsDolphinsTitansDolphins

Odds from BetMGM.

Best BetRavensBills49ersEaglesChiefs
Last Week Record4-8-17-5-14-8-16-6-16-6-1
2023 Record92-96-589-99-586-102-599-89-588-100-5
2023 Best Bet Record5-7-16-6-18-57-64-9
2023 Unanimous Pick Record11-13    
2023 Majority Pick Record90-98-5    
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThere are a couple of instances where my number wasn't quite big enough to take the side and I took it anyways — Dolphins was one of them. As for the Ravens, I just don't trust the Rams on the road against a good team, especially one coming off the bye.
PianowskiI'd prefer Buffalo a lot more at +3 and hopefully it comes back. But they're rested and they need this game more than Kansas City, and Buffalo's offense is also far more dynamic than the KC offense. 
WhalenI don't love many of the lines this week, so I'll default to what I view as the most trustworthy team in the NFL: the San Francisco 49ers. Seattle is coming off of an explosive offensive game against Dallas, but I don't think it can repeat that for a second consecutive week.
PayneI will not pick the Jets again. I will not pick the Jets again. Tough to see the Eagles losing two games in a row, but their schedule has been brutal the last few weeks.
Del DonPatrick Mahomes laying less than three at home coming off a loss — sign me up. Sometimes it's hip to be square. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

