NFL Staff Picks: Week 14

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski led last week at 7-5-1 and nailed his best bet of the 49ers. Kevin Payne continues to rule the standings at 99-89-5 (52.6 percent). Majority picks took it on the chin, going 4-8-1. Last week had no unanimous picks, but this week brings three picks that the group rallied around: the Ravens, Raiders and Giants. Four other teams garnered four votes each. As far as best bets, each handicapper went with a unique pick, though Pianowski and Dalton Del Don are on opposite sides of the Bills-Chiefs game. Pianowski likes the underdog Bills (+1.5), while Del Don likes the home-team Chiefs. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Patriots +6 at Steelers Patriots Patriots Patriots Patriots Steelers Buccaneers +2.5 at Falcons Falcons Buccaneers Buccaneers Falcons Falcons Rams +7 at Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Ravens Lions -3.5 at Bears Bears Bears Lions Lions Bears Colts -1 at Bengals Bengals Bengals Bengals Colts Bengals Jaguars +3 at Browns Jaguars Jaguars Browns Browns Browns Panthers +5.5 at Saints Saints Panthers Saints Saints Panthers Texans -5.5 at Jets Jets Texans Texans Texans Jets Vikings -3 at Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Raiders Seahawks +10.5 at 49ers 49ers Seahawks 49ers Seahawks Seahawks Bills +1.5 at Chiefs Bills Bills Bills Bills Chiefs Broncos +3 at Chargers Broncos Broncos Broncos Chargers Broncos Eagles +3 at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Eagles Eagles Titans +13.5 at Dolphins Dolphins Titans Dolphins