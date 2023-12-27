NFL Betting
NFL Staff Picks: Week 17

December 27, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Dalton Del Don won last week at 10-6. Kevin Payne still leads the season rankings at 123-110-7, though Jeff Erickson shaved two games off his lead by going 9-7.

Erickson and Scott Pianowski nailed their best bets while the other handicappers missed. 

Majority picks went 8-8.

After no unanimous picks last week, two teams are unanimous this week — Patriots +12 and Bears -3. Five teams got four votes each.

Pianowski and Del Don like the Bears so much, they made them their best bets.

(Note the Chargers' line below (+4.5; opened at +5.5) includes the news of Russell Wilson's benching.)

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Jets +7 at BrownsJetsJetsJetsBrownsBrowns
Lions +6 at CowboysLionsLionsLionsCowboysCowboys
Dolphins +3.5 at RavensRavensDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsRavens
Patriots +12 at BillsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Falcons +3 at BearsBearsBearsBearsBearsBears
Titans +3.5 at TexansTitansTitansTexansTitansTexans
Raiders +3 at ColtsRaidersRaidersRaidersColtsColts
Panthers +7 at JaguarsJaguarsPanthersPanthersJaguarsJaguars
Rams -6 at GiantsGiantsGiantsRamsGiantsGiants
Cardinals +10.5 at EaglesEaglesEaglesEaglesEaglesCardinals
Saints +3 at BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersSaintsSaints
49ers -13.5 at CommandersCommanders49ers49ersCommandersCommanders
Steelers +3.5 at SeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSteelersSeahawksSeahawks
Bengals +7 at ChiefsBengalsBengalsChiefsChiefs

Last Week Record9-76-107-97-910-6
2023 Record118-115-7111-122-7112-121-7123-110-7109-124-7
2023 Best Bet Record7-8-19-6-110-68-85-11
2023 Unanimous Pick Record13-14-1    
2023 Majority Pick Record113-120-7    
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI get that the Ravens are on short rest and are coming off of a high, but (a) the Dolphins are also coming off of a high with the tight win over Dallas, (b) there's so much meaning in this game and (c) the Dolphins' injuries dovetail perfectly with the Ravens' strength. I set this line at 6. I also like the Lions, Bucs and Vikings.
PianowskiI don't trust Arthur Smith on the road, or at home, or overseas. 
WhalenAdmittedly, this is a tough week to find a best bet, but I'm not sure the Jags should be giving 7 to anyone, even the Panthers. Add in the possibility that Trevor Lawrence sits out and this is a number Carolina should cover.
PayneFirst time, I think, ever I'm taking the Chiefs as the best bet. Dalton, Purdy sucks.
Del DonChicago's defense ranks first in EPA/play since trading for Montez Sweat, and the Bears get the Falcons outdoors. That line feels light. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-
