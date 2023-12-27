NFL Staff Picks: Week 17

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Dalton Del Don won last week at 10-6. Kevin Payne still leads the season rankings at 123-110-7, though Jeff Erickson shaved two games off his lead by going 9-7.
Erickson and Scott Pianowski nailed their best bets while the other handicappers missed.
Majority picks went 8-8.
After no unanimous picks last week, two teams are unanimous this week — Patriots +12 and Bears -3. Five teams got four votes each.
Pianowski and Del Don like the Bears so much, they made them their best bets.
(Note the Chargers' line below (+4.5; opened at +5.5) includes the news of Russell Wilson's benching.)
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Jets +7 at Browns
|Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Browns
|Browns
|Lions +6 at Cowboys
|Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Dolphins +3.5 at Ravens
|Ravens
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Ravens
|Patriots +12 at Bills
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Falcons +3 at Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Titans +3.5 at Texans
|Titans
|Titans
|Texans
|Titans
|Texans
|Raiders +3 at Colts
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Colts
|Colts
|Panthers +7 at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Rams -6 at Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Rams
|Giants
|Giants
|Cardinals +10.5 at Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Cardinals
|Saints +3 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Saints
|Saints
|49ers -13.5 at Commanders
|Commanders
|49ers
|49ers
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Steelers +3.5 at Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Steelers
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Bengals +7 at Chiefs
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chargers +4.5 at Broncos
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Broncos
|Chargers
|Packers +2 at Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Packers
|Vikings
|Best Bet
|Ravens
|Bears
|Panthers
|Chiefs
|Bears
|Last Week Record
|9-7
|6-10
|7-9
|7-9
|10-6
|2023 Record
|118-115-7
|111-122-7
|112-121-7
|123-110-7
|109-124-7
|2023 Best Bet Record
|7-8-1
|9-6-1
|10-6
|8-8
|5-11
|2023 Unanimous Pick Record
|13-14-1
|2023 Majority Pick Record
|113-120-7
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I get that the Ravens are on short rest and are coming off of a high, but (a) the Dolphins are also coming off of a high with the tight win over Dallas, (b) there's so much meaning in this game and (c) the Dolphins' injuries dovetail perfectly with the Ravens' strength. I set this line at 6. I also like the Lions, Bucs and Vikings.
|Pianowski
|I don't trust Arthur Smith on the road, or at home, or overseas.
|Whalen
|Admittedly, this is a tough week to find a best bet, but I'm not sure the Jags should be giving 7 to anyone, even the Panthers. Add in the possibility that Trevor Lawrence sits out and this is a number Carolina should cover.
|Payne
|First time, I think, ever I'm taking the Chiefs as the best bet. Dalton, Purdy sucks.
|Del Don
|Chicago's defense ranks first in EPA/play since trading for Montez Sweat, and the Bears get the Falcons outdoors. That line feels light.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
-
