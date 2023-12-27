NFL Staff Picks: Week 17

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Dalton Del Don won last week at 10-6. Kevin Payne still leads the season rankings at 123-110-7, though Jeff Erickson shaved two games off his lead by going 9-7.

Erickson and Scott Pianowski nailed their best bets while the other handicappers missed.

Majority picks went 8-8.

After no unanimous picks last week, two teams are unanimous this week — Patriots +12 and Bears -3. Five teams got four votes each.

Pianowski and Del Don like the Bears so much, they made them their best bets.

(Note the Chargers' line below (+4.5; opened at +5.5) includes the news of Russell Wilson's benching.)

