NFL Betting
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
NFL Staff Picks: Week 8

NFL Staff Picks: Week 8

October 25, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne went 8-5 to win last week, the only writer with a winning record. He missed on his best bet, though, as did everyone. 

Payne, Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don are tied atop the season standings at 50-55-1. 

This week, the underdog Titans and heavy-favorite Lions are unanimous picks. Six teams got four votes each. Erickson and Scott Pianowski made the Lions their best bet.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Buccaneers +8.5 at BillsBuccaneersBillsBillsBillsBills
Texans -3 at PanthersPanthersPanthersTexansPanthersTexans
Rams +6.5 at CowboysCowboysCowboysRamsCowboysRams
Vikings -1 at PackersVikingsPackersVikingsPackersPackers
Saints +1 at ColtsColtsColtsColtsSaintsColts
Patriots +9.5 at DolphinsPatriotsDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsDolphins
Jets -3 at GiantsGiantsGiantsJetsGiantsJets
Jaguars -2.5 at SteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersJaguarsSteelers
Falcons -3 at TitansTitansTitansTitansTitansTitans
Eagles -6.5 at CommandersCommandersEaglesEaglesEaglesCommanders
Browns +3.5 at SeahawksBrownsBrownsBrownsSeahawksBrowns
Ravens -8.5 at CardinalsCardinalsCardinalsRavensCardinalsCardinals
Chiefs -7 at BroncosBroncosChiefsChiefsBroncosBroncos
Bengals +5.5 at 49ersBengals49ersBengals49ers49ers
Bears +8.5 at ChargersBearsBearsChargersChargersChargers
Raiders +8.5 at LionsLionsLionsLionsLionsLions
Best BetLionsLionsEaglesPanthers49ers
Last Week Record6-74-93-108-56-7
2023

Kevin Payne went 8-5 to win last week, the only writer with a winning record. He missed on his best bet, though, as did everyone. 

Payne, Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don are tied atop the season standings at 50-55-1. 

This week, the underdog Titans and heavy-favorite Lions are unanimous picks. Six teams got four votes each. Erickson and Scott Pianowski made the Lions their best bet.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Buccaneers +8.5 at BillsBuccaneersBillsBillsBillsBills
Texans -3 at PanthersPanthersPanthersTexansPanthersTexans
Rams +6.5 at CowboysCowboysCowboysRamsCowboysRams
Vikings -1 at PackersVikingsPackersVikingsPackersPackers
Saints +1 at ColtsColtsColtsColtsSaintsColts
Patriots +9.5 at DolphinsPatriotsDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsDolphins
Jets -3 at GiantsGiantsGiantsJetsGiantsJets
Jaguars -2.5 at SteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersJaguarsSteelers
Falcons -3 at TitansTitansTitansTitansTitansTitans
Eagles -6.5 at CommandersCommandersEaglesEaglesEaglesCommanders
Browns +3.5 at SeahawksBrownsBrownsBrownsSeahawksBrowns
Ravens -8.5 at CardinalsCardinalsCardinalsRavensCardinalsCardinals
Chiefs -7 at BroncosBroncosChiefsChiefsBroncosBroncos
Bengals +5.5 at 49ersBengals49ersBengals49ers49ers
Bears +8.5 at ChargersBearsBearsChargersChargersChargers
Raiders +8.5 at LionsLionsLionsLionsLionsLions
Best BetLionsLionsEaglesPanthers49ers
Last Week Record6-74-93-108-56-7
2023 Record50-55-142-63-142-63-150-55-150-55-1
2023 Best Bet Record3-42-53-43-41-6
2023 Unanimous Pick Record3-12    
2023 Majority Pick Record47-58-1    
2022 Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonYuck. After getting slaughtered last week, I have so many gross picks this week. Second best bet is the Browns.
PianowskiDetroit caught Baltimore at the wrong time. Fortunately, here come the lousy Raiders at the right time. Detroit by 27. 
WhalenI know Philly was tripped up in this spot last season, and the Commanders took the Eagles to overtime earlier this year. But Philly seems like it's turning a corner on offense, and that'll especially be the case once it starts eliminating careless turnovers. Getting this number under 7.0 seals it as my best bet.
PayneSix teams on bye last week and zero this week. Makes sense. Easily has to be the week with the biggest spreads (i.e. games with a favorite by at least a touchdown).
Del DonI expect the 49ers to bounce back and beat the Bengals by at least a touchdown, so fade accordingly. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-
Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 8 Matchups
Wide Receivers vs. Cornerbacks: Week 8 Matchups
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 8 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers
Exploiting the Matchups: Week 8 Start/Sit and Fantasy Streamers
Thursday Night Football Betting Picks: Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 26
Thursday Night Football Betting Picks: Buffalo Bills vs. Tampa Bay Buccaneers, Oct. 26
NFL Game Previews: Buccaneers-Bills Matchup
NFL Game Previews: Buccaneers-Bills Matchup