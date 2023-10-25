NFL Staff Picks: Week 8

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Odds from BetMGM . Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

This week, the underdog Titans and heavy-favorite Lions are unanimous picks. Six teams got four votes each. Erickson and Scott Pianowski made the Lions their best bet.

Payne, Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don are tied atop the season standings at 50-55-1.

Kevin Payne went 8-5 to win last week, the only writer with a winning record. He missed on his best bet, though, as did everyone.

Kevin Payne went 8-5 to win last week, the only writer with a winning record. He missed on his best bet, though, as did everyone.

Payne, Jeff Erickson and Dalton Del Don are tied atop the season standings at 50-55-1.

This week, the underdog Titans and heavy-favorite Lions are unanimous picks. Six teams got four votes each. Erickson and Scott Pianowski made the Lions their best bet.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Buccaneers +8.5 at Bills Buccaneers Bills Bills Bills Bills Texans -3 at Panthers Panthers Panthers Texans Panthers Texans Rams +6.5 at Cowboys Cowboys Cowboys Rams Cowboys Rams Vikings -1 at Packers Vikings Packers Vikings Packers Packers Saints +1 at Colts Colts Colts Colts Saints Colts Patriots +9.5 at Dolphins Patriots Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Dolphins Jets -3 at Giants Giants Giants Jets Giants Jets Jaguars -2.5 at Steelers Steelers Steelers Steelers Jaguars Steelers Falcons -3 at Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Titans Eagles -6.5 at Commanders Commanders Eagles Eagles Eagles Commanders Browns +3.5 at Seahawks Browns Browns Browns Seahawks Browns Ravens -8.5 at Cardinals Cardinals Cardinals Ravens Cardinals Cardinals Chiefs -7 at Broncos Broncos Chiefs Chiefs Broncos Broncos Bengals +5.5 at 49ers Bengals 49ers Bengals 49ers 49ers Bears +8.5 at Chargers Bears Bears Chargers Chargers Chargers Raiders +8.5 at Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Lions Best Bet Lions Lions Eagles Panthers 49ers Last Week Record 6-7 4-9 3-10 8-5 6-7 2023 Record 50-55-1 42-63-1 42-63-1 50-55-1 50-55-1 2023 Best Bet Record 3-4 2-5 3-4 3-4 1-6 2023 Unanimous Pick Record 3-12 2023 Majority Pick Record 47-58-1 2022 Record 127-136-8 149-114-8 124-139-8 131-132-8 133-130-8 2021 Record 129-140-3 134-135-3 N/A 145-124-3 136-133-3 2020 Record 121-127-8 128-120-8 N/A 115-133-8 118-130-8 2019 Record 126-124-6 140-110-6 N/A 127-123-6 134-116-6 2018 Record 125-122-9 134-113-9 N/A N/A 120-127-9 2017 Record 117-125-14 128-114-14 N/A N/A 98-144-14 2016 Record 140-111-5 130-121-5 N/A N/A 132-119-5 2015 Record 134-114-8 120-128-8 N/A N/A 121-127-8 2014 Record 123-128-5 140-111-5 N/A N/A 128-123-5 2013 Record 132-114-10 118-128-10 N/A N/A 128-118-10 2012 Record 110-140-6 125-125-6 N/A N/A 123-127-6 2011 Record 121-128-7 134-115-7 N/A N/A 127-122-7 2010 Record 129-122-5 134-117-5 N/A N/A 134-117-5 2009 Record 123-130-3 132-121-3 N/A N/A 126-127-3 2008 Record 132-114-10 128-118-10 N/A N/A 130-116-10 2007 Record 127-120 118-129 N/A N/A 130-117 2006 Record 118-129 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2005 Record 121-126 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2004 Record 124-124 N/A N/A N/A N/A 2003 Record 121-126 118-129 N/A N/A N/A 2002 Record 113-136 123-126 N/A N/A N/A 2001 Record 124-113 117-120 N/A N/A N/A 2000 Record 123-117 134-106 N/A N/A N/A

WRITER COMMENT Erickson Yuck. After getting slaughtered last week, I have so many gross picks this week. Second best bet is the Browns. Pianowski Detroit caught Baltimore at the wrong time. Fortunately, here come the lousy Raiders at the right time. Detroit by 27. Whalen I know Philly was tripped up in this spot last season, and the Commanders took the Eagles to overtime earlier this year. But Philly seems like it's turning a corner on offense, and that'll especially be the case once it starts eliminating careless turnovers. Getting this number under 7.0 seals it as my best bet. Payne Six teams on bye last week and zero this week. Makes sense. Easily has to be the week with the biggest spreads (i.e. games with a favorite by at least a touchdown). Del Don I expect the 49ers to bounce back and beat the Bengals by at least a touchdown, so fade accordingly.

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020, 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

-

Did you know you can bet on the NFL in most states? You can sign up for the best sports betting sites and bet on anything NFL. In addition, you can get thousands in bonuses by redeeming various sportsbook promo codes that give users bonus bets upon registration.