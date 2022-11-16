NFL Staff Picks: Week 11

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Jeff Erickson went 11-3 last week to continue his hot streak and vault into second place overall at 76-69-5, a game ahead of Dalton Del Don. Erickson has gone 37-17-2 since Week 7 — 67.9 percent.
Scott Pianowski, after going 8-6 last week, still leads the race at 90-55-5 (61.7 percent).
Unanimous picks went 2-1 last week, while majority picks were 9-5.
This week, there are four unanimous picks. The group agreed on the Titans, Bears, Steelers and Chargers — all underdogs.
Pianowski and Nick Whalen both picked the Giants as the best bet, while Erickson and Kevin Payne split on the Cowboys-Vikings game. Del Don took the Saints as his best bet — the only writer picking the Saints to win.
*49ers-Cardinals at Mexico City.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Titans +3 at Packers
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Bears +3 at Falcons
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Bears
|Panthers +11 at Ravens
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Browns +8 at Bills
|Bills
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Bills
|Commanders -3 at Texans
|Texans
|Texans
|Commanders
|Texans
|Texans
|Eagles -6.5 at Colts
|Colts
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Colts
|Colts
|Jets +3 at Patriots
|Jets
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Jets
|Rams +4 at Saints
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Rams
|Saints
|Lions +3 at Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Lions
|Raiders +2.5 at Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Broncos
|Cowboys -1 at Vikings
|Vikings
|Cowboys
|Vikings
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Bengals -4.5
Odds from BetMGM.
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|Similar to last week with the Saints-Steelers, I don't understand why the Cowboys are favored over the Vikings in Minnesota. At worst, it should be Vikings -2.5 IMO, and I actually think the Vikings are a better team and I set the line at Vikings -3.5. I also like both New York teams — the Giants' line feels like a trap, one that I'm willing to walk right into.
|Pianowski
|I still don't trust Detroit on the road, and its win last week had plenty of fluky elements. Happy to take New York, spotting a very modest number.
|Whalen
|The Lions are particularly vulnerable against the run, so that pushes me in favor of the Giants, who also have a decided coaching edge.
|Payne
|Patriots would be my second best-bet pick, I have no faith in the Jets, though the defense, I have to admit, is good. Buffalo could get up to 6 feet of snow, so read into that what you will; send the St. Bernard for me.
|Del Don
|The Rams might've had the worst offense in the NFL before Cooper Kupp got injured. Their season is officially finished ... I also like the Texans and Bills this week.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
