NFL Staff Picks: Week 11

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Jeff Erickson went 11-3 last week to continue his hot streak and vault into second place overall at 76-69-5, a game ahead of Dalton Del Don. Erickson has gone 37-17-2 since Week 7 — 67.9 percent.

Scott Pianowski, after going 8-6 last week, still leads the race at 90-55-5 (61.7 percent).

Unanimous picks went 2-1 last week, while majority picks were 9-5.

This week, there are four unanimous picks. The group agreed on the Titans, Bears, Steelers and Chargers — all underdogs.

Pianowski and Nick Whalen both picked the Giants as the best bet, while Erickson and Kevin Payne split on the Cowboys-Vikings game. Del Don took the Saints as his best bet — the only writer picking the Saints to win.

*49ers-Cardinals at Mexico City.