NFL Staff Picks: Week 11

NFL Staff Picks: Week 11

November 16, 2022

Jeff Erickson went 11-3 last week to continue his hot streak and vault into second place overall at 76-69-5, a game ahead of Dalton Del Don. Erickson has gone 37-17-2 since Week 7 — 67.9 percent.

Scott Pianowski, after going 8-6 last week, still leads the race at 90-55-5 (61.7 percent). 

Unanimous picks went 2-1 last week, while majority picks were 9-5. 

This week, there are four unanimous picks. The group agreed on the Titans, Bears, Steelers and Chargers — all underdogs. 

Pianowski and Nick Whalen both picked the Giants as the best bet, while Erickson and Kevin Payne split on the Cowboys-Vikings game. Del Don took the Saints as his best bet — the only writer picking the Saints to win. 

*49ers-Cardinals at Mexico City.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Titans +3 at PackersTitansTitansTitansTitansTitans
Bears +3 at FalconsBearsBearsBearsBearsBears
Panthers +11 at RavensPanthersPanthersRavensRavensRavens
Browns +8 at BillsBillsBrownsBrownsBrownsBills
Commanders -3 at TexansTexansTexansCommandersTexansTexans
Eagles -6.5 at ColtsColtsEaglesEaglesColtsColts
Jets +3 at PatriotsJetsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsJets
Rams +4 at SaintsRamsRamsRamsRamsSaints
Lions +3 at GiantsGiantsGiantsGiantsGiantsLions
Raiders +2.5 at BroncosBroncosBroncosBroncosRaidersBroncos
Cowboys -1 at VikingsVikingsCowboysVikingsCowboysCowboys
Bengals -4.5

Odds from BetMGM.

Last Week's Record11-38-65-96-89-5
2022 Record76-69-590-55-572-73-571-74-575-70-5
2022 Best Bet Record5-55-4-15-55-4-16-4
2022 Unanimous Pick Record7-3-1    
2022 Majority Pick Record77-68-5    
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonSimilar to last week with the Saints-Steelers, I don't understand why the Cowboys are favored over the Vikings in Minnesota. At worst, it should be Vikings -2.5 IMO, and I actually think the Vikings are a better team and I set the line at Vikings -3.5. I also like both New York teams — the Giants' line feels like a trap, one that I'm willing to walk right into.
PianowskiI still don't trust Detroit on the road, and its win last week had plenty of fluky elements. Happy to take New York, spotting a very modest number.
WhalenThe Lions are particularly vulnerable against the run, so that pushes me in favor of the Giants, who also have a decided coaching edge.
PaynePatriots would be my second best-bet pick, I have no faith in the Jets, though the defense, I have to admit, is good. Buffalo could get up to 6 feet of snow, so read into that what you will; send the St. Bernard for me.
Del DonThe Rams might've had the worst offense in the NFL before Cooper Kupp got injured. Their season is officially finished ... I also like the Texans and Bills this week. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

