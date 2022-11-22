Fantasy Football
NFL Staff Picks: Week 12

NFL Staff Picks: Week 12

November 22, 2022

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Last week was a struggle. The best handicappers were Kevin Payne and Dalton Del Don at just 6-6-2. They were also the only writers to hit their best bets. 

Scott Pianowski still leads the field at 95-62-7 (60.1 percent), a comfortable 14 games better than second-place Del Don. 

This Week, there is only one unanimous pick — the underdog Titans at home against the Bengals. However, eight teams garnered four votes each — four underdogs (Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, Saints) and four favorites (Dolphins, Jets, Seahawks, Chiefs). 

Pianowski made the Titans his best bet, while Del Don and Jeff Erickson both have the Jets as their best bets. 

Happy Thanksgiving. 

Odds from BetMGM.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Bills -9.5 at LionsLionsLionsBillsLionsLions
Giants +9 at CowboysCowboysGiantsCowboysGiantsCowboys
Patriots +3 at VikingsVikingsPatriotsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Broncos -2.5 at PanthersPanthersPanthersPanthersBroncosBroncos
Buccaneers -3.5 at BrownsBrownsBrownsBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneers
Ravens -4 at JaguarsRavensJaguarsRavensRavensJaguars
Texans +12 at DolphinsTexansDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsDolphins
Bears +4.5 at JetsJetsJetsBearsJetsJets
Bengals -1.5 at TitansTitansTitansTitansTitansTitans
Falcons +4.5 at CommandersCommandersFalconsCommandersCommandersFalcons
Chargers -4.5 at CardinalsCardinalsCardinalsChargersCardinalsCardinals
Raiders +3.5 at SeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksRaidersSeahawks
Rams +14.5 at ChiefsRamsChiefsChiefsChiefsChiefs
Odds from BetMGM.

Best BetJets (up to -6)TitansSeahawksBroncosJets
Last Week's Record4-8-25-7-25-7-26-6-26-6-2
2022 Record80-77-795-62-777-80-777-80-781-76-7
2022 Best Bet Record5-65-5-15-66-4-17-4
2022 Unanimous Pick Record9-4-2    
2022 Majority Pick Record82-75-7    
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonI don't think we're going to see Justin Fields, so I want to lock in that number now where I can — I've been seeing at -4.5, but I'd take it up to -6. I like that the Jets are going to take a hard look at their own QB role this week, it's an honest approach to an otherwise good team, facing a hideous defense in the Bears. I'm probably wrong about the Rams, but I can't wrap my head around giving up 14.5 points against them.
PianowskiI would follow Mike Vrabel into a burning building. I'm almost at that point with Geno Smith too. If you saw the Seahawks coming before the season — I had them losing by 20 points opening night — I bet you're having a delightful year. Happy Thanksgiving, all. 
WhalenMaybe Seattle lost some steam with a disappointing showing in Germany, but coming off of a bye I like the Seahawks to regroup and remind us that the Raiders are, in fact, a very bad football team.
PayneA lot of QB spots up for grabs this week, which could change a lot of lines. Lions would be my second-best bet with the Bills scrambling for the last 10ish days.
Del DonThe legit Jets defense should feast on a compromised Justin Fields (if he even plays), while New York's offense could also get a boost with a QB change. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

