NFL Staff Picks: Week 12

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Last week was a struggle. The best handicappers were Kevin Payne and Dalton Del Don at just 6-6-2. They were also the only writers to hit their best bets.
Scott Pianowski still leads the field at 95-62-7 (60.1 percent), a comfortable 14 games better than second-place Del Don.
This Week, there is only one unanimous pick — the underdog Titans at home against the Bengals. However, eight teams garnered four votes each — four underdogs (Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, Saints) and four favorites (Dolphins, Jets, Seahawks, Chiefs).
Pianowski made the Titans his best bet, while Del Don and Jeff Erickson both have the Jets as their best bets.
Happy Thanksgiving.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Bills -9.5 at Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Bills
|Lions
|Lions
|Giants +9 at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Giants
|Cowboys
|Giants
|Cowboys
|Patriots +3 at Vikings
|Vikings
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Broncos -2.5 at Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Buccaneers -3.5 at Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Ravens -4 at Jaguars
|Ravens
|Jaguars
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Jaguars
|Texans +12 at Dolphins
|Texans
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Bears +4.5 at Jets
|Jets
|Jets
|Bears
|Jets
|Jets
|Bengals -1.5 at Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Titans
|Falcons +4.5 at Commanders
|Commanders
|Falcons
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Falcons
|Chargers -4.5 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Chargers
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Raiders +3.5 at Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Raiders
|Seahawks
|Rams +14.5 at Chiefs
|Rams
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
Odds from BetMGM.
|Packers +7 at Eagles
|Packers
|Packers
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Packers
|Steelers +2.5 at Colts
|Colts
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Colts
|Steelers
|Best Bet
|Jets (up to -6)
|Titans
|Seahawks
|Broncos
|Jets
|Last Week's Record
|4-8-2
|5-7-2
|5-7-2
|6-6-2
|6-6-2
|2022 Record
|80-77-7
|95-62-7
|77-80-7
|77-80-7
|81-76-7
|2022 Best Bet Record
|5-6
|5-5-1
|5-6
|6-4-1
|7-4
|2022 Unanimous Pick Record
|9-4-2
|2022 Majority Pick Record
|82-75-7
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|I don't think we're going to see Justin Fields, so I want to lock in that number now where I can — I've been seeing at -4.5, but I'd take it up to -6. I like that the Jets are going to take a hard look at their own QB role this week, it's an honest approach to an otherwise good team, facing a hideous defense in the Bears. I'm probably wrong about the Rams, but I can't wrap my head around giving up 14.5 points against them.
|Pianowski
|I would follow Mike Vrabel into a burning building. I'm almost at that point with Geno Smith too. If you saw the Seahawks coming before the season — I had them losing by 20 points opening night — I bet you're having a delightful year. Happy Thanksgiving, all.
|Whalen
|Maybe Seattle lost some steam with a disappointing showing in Germany, but coming off of a bye I like the Seahawks to regroup and remind us that the Raiders are, in fact, a very bad football team.
|Payne
|A lot of QB spots up for grabs this week, which could change a lot of lines. Lions would be my second-best bet with the Bills scrambling for the last 10ish days.
|Del Don
|The legit Jets defense should feast on a compromised Justin Fields (if he even plays), while New York's offense could also get a boost with a QB change.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
