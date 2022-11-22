NFL Staff Picks: Week 12

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Last week was a struggle. The best handicappers were Kevin Payne and Dalton Del Don at just 6-6-2. They were also the only writers to hit their best bets.

Scott Pianowski still leads the field at 95-62-7 (60.1 percent), a comfortable 14 games better than second-place Del Don.

This Week, there is only one unanimous pick — the underdog Titans at home against the Bengals. However, eight teams garnered four votes each — four underdogs (Lions, Patriots, Cardinals, Saints) and four favorites (Dolphins, Jets, Seahawks, Chiefs).

Pianowski made the Titans his best bet, while Del Don and Jeff Erickson both have the Jets as their best bets.

Happy Thanksgiving.

