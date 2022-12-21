NFL Staff Picks: Week 16

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Kevin Payne and Dalton Del Don won last week with 9-7 records. That pushed Del Don into a tie for second place with Jeff Erickson at 110-106-8 (50.9 percent), after Erickson went 8-8. Scott Pianowski is still the runaway leader (even after a 7-9 week) at 126-90-8 (58 percent). Last week's unanimous pick (Jets -1) missed, but majority picks went 10-6. Notably, no one hit their best bet, three of which were the Jets. This week, the group has two unanimous picks — Bears +9 and Eagles +4.5. Seven teams had four picks each. In one of those, the contrarian pick (Bengals -3) was Nick Whalen's best bet. For their best bets, Kevin Payne and Dalton Del Don went in opposite directions on the Chargers -4 at Colts, with Payne taking the Chargers and Del Don the Colts. Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000. MATCHUP ERICKSON PIANOWSKI WHALEN PAYNE DEL DON Jaguars +1 at Jets Jets Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Jaguars Falcons +7.5 at Ravens Falcons Falcons Falcons Ravens Ravens Lions -2.5 at Panthers Panthers Panthers Lions Panthers Panthers Bills -9 at Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears Bears Saints +2.5 at Browns Browns Browns Browns Saints Browns Seahawks +10 at Chiefs Chiefs Seahawks Chiefs Seahawks Seahawks Giants +4 at Vikings Giants Vikings Giants Giants Giants Bengals -3 at Patriots Patriots Patriots Bengals Patriots Patriots Texans +4.5 at Titans Titans Titans Texans Titans Titans Commanders +7 at 49ers Commanders 49ers 49ers Commanders