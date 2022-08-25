NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 25

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
Preseason Week 3 gets underway this weekend, which means that after Sunday, the next time the players take the field, the games will count! Just two weeks remain until the regular season commences. With that, let's survey camps around the league.
Training Camp Storyline
Titans Passing Attack
It's understood that Tennessee will favor the run game as long as Derrick Henry is upright. But after the trade of A.J. Brown to the Eagles in the offseason, the Titans' stable of receivers bears mentioning, too.
Robert Woods joined the club in an offseason trade after missing the second half of 2021 with an ACL tear. The 30-year-old recently said he doesn't even think about the injury anymore, though he still isn't practicing in full yet. When back to full health, he is slated to be the No. 1 option in the passing game and therefore could be a steal with an ADP at about 100.
The team also added Treylon Burks with the 18th overall selection in this year's draft, but he has dealt with several injuries that have cost him valuable time in camp (including an undisclosed issue that cost him Thursday's practice), and he also struggled with conditioning earlier in the offseason. The Arkansas product costs virtually the same as Woods in drafts, but given the consistently negative buzz around the rookie in his first preseason, I'd rather take a chance on Woods making an earlier and consistent impact this year.
Injuries
- Drake London, another first-round receiver from the 2022 NFL draft, has still not returned to practice nearly two weeks after sustaining a knee injury in the Falcons' preseason opener. Everything out of Atlanta's camp has said it's not a long-term or serious concern, but the rookie is nonetheless missing valuable reps. He is being drafted inside the top 100 overall and still doesn't have much behind him on the depth chart, but keep in mind he'll be catching passes from Marcus Mariota or rookie Desmond Ridder this season without the benefit of much practice time.
- Khalil Herbert has been in and out of practice since being carted off the field Saturday. He was back again Thursday and seemed to up his activity level, boding well for the fantasy managers who took him with an ADP of 147 hoping the 24-year-old can take another step forward in his second year in the league.
- Rashaad Penny tested positive for COVID-19 and will miss the Seahawks' preseason finale. He doesn't have serious symptoms and is expected back within a few days, however.
- Elijah Mitchell missed the last two weeks with a hamstring injury, but the 49ers announced Thursday that he's expected back in time for Week 1. Given the injuries he's already dealt with in his young career, and the fact I don't like messing with the San Francisco backfield in general, an ADP of 50 is too rich for my blood.
- Michael Gallup avoided the PUP list Thursday, meaning the Cowboy doesn't have to miss the first four games of the season. This means his rehab from an ACL is progressing well, though the 26-year-old is still expected to miss at least the opener. With an ADP close to 180, he could be quite a bargain as the likely No. 2 weapon in the Dallas passing game.
- Michael Thomas continues to sit out of Saints practices with a hamstring injury. He hasn't practiced since Sunday, and other details regarding the severity and length of the injury remain scant.
- Not an injury, but Jakobi Meyers has reportedly had a good camp. He led the Patriots in catches with 83 last season but has even more competition for targets with DeVante Parker joining the club. The 25-year-old is going 142nd overall and at that price should provide reliable production, especially in PPR leagues.