NFL Training Camp News and Notes: August 25

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Preseason Week 3 gets underway this weekend, which means that after Sunday, the next time the players take the field, the games will count! Just two weeks remain until the regular season commences. With that, let's survey camps around the league.

Training Camp Storyline

Titans Passing Attack

It's understood that Tennessee will favor the run game as long as Derrick Henry is upright. But after the trade of A.J. Brown to the Eagles in the offseason, the Titans' stable of receivers bears mentioning, too.

Robert Woods joined the club in an offseason trade after missing the second half of 2021 with an ACL tear. The 30-year-old recently said he doesn't even think about the injury anymore, though he still isn't practicing in full yet. When back to full health, he is slated to be the No. 1 option in the passing game and therefore could be a steal with an ADP at about 100.

The team also added Treylon Burks with the 18th overall selection in this year's draft, but he has dealt with several injuries that have cost him valuable time in camp (including an undisclosed issue that cost him Thursday's practice), and he also struggled with conditioning earlier in the offseason. The Arkansas product costs virtually the same as Woods in drafts, but given the consistently negative buzz around the rookie in his first preseason, I'd rather take a chance on Woods making an earlier and consistent impact this year.

Injuries