NFL Week 15 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

It's been quite a content run over the past couple months, so I'm gearing down just a bit entering the holidays. I'm just posting my picks and a few of the best bets for this week, and I'll aim to have some of the more expansive previews in future articles.

Just a reminder to folks, though, we have a massive selection of betting content available on RotoWire.com. For more Week 15 NFL betting content here at RotoWire, check out our NFL picks series with several articles dropping each week.

NFL Week 15 Betting Picks For Each Game

NFL Week 15 Predictions

Week 14 Record ATS: 6-6-1

Week 14 Record on Totals: 7-6

Season Record ATS: 111-95-3

Season Record on Totals: 103-103-1

In this article, we also take a look at NFL Week 15 odds and our predictions for each NFL game.

NFL Week 15 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 15 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. We went 5-2 in best bets last week with a nice +550 FanDuel Weekly hitting too. While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay props offered as of this writing.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 15

BetMGM offers some of the best odds available for Week 15. If you're not signed up at BetMGM yet, new players at BetMGM can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Here are our NFL best bets for Week 15 at BetMGM.

(+211) Three-item moneyline parlay -- Bengals, Jets and Eagles all to win

(+350) Four-item SGP -- Bryce Young over 200 passing yards, Adam Thielen over 50.5 receiving yards, adjusted total over 36 points and Rico Dowdle over 100.5 rushing and receiving yards

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 15

Caesars Sportsbook also has great betting odds for NFL Week 15. If you are not registered yet, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars.

Jets -3.5 (+100)

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 15

DraftKings Sportsbook has special offers for new users just in time for Week 15 of the NFL season. here are our best picks available at DraftKings Sportsbook this week.

(+130) Three-item seven-point teaser -- DAL/CAR over 36 points, PIT/PHI under 50, Buccaneers +10

(+102) 49ers -3

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 15

One of the most popular sportsbooks available is FanDuel Sportsbook. Let's take a look at our favorite betting picks with FanDuel odds.

(+240) Five-item 7.5-point teaser -- Bengals +3, Dolphins +10, Cowboys +10, Buccaneers +10.5 and Falcons +4

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 15

BetRivers is an up-and-coming and underrated sportsbook, and they are offering up to $500 in second-chance bets with the BetRivers bonus code. Bettors can use those for these picks on NFL Week 15.

(-117) Vikings -6.5

Fanatics Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 15

Fanatics Sportsbook is ringing in its first full NFL season. You can get in on the action at Fanatics by using the Fanatics Sportsbook promo for up to $1,000 in bonus bets over the first 10 days that your account is active. Here are our favorite picks this week using odds at Fanatics Sportsbook.

(-110) Ravens -15.5

Look ahead at the NFL Week 16 odds as well, if you're interested in getting ahead of the line movement.