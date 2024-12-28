NFL Week 17 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The holidays proved to be far more cumbersome than I imagined, but I do want to at least document the picks once more with the hope that entering the new year we'll have a full record of the chaotic events that have occurred over the past couple of weeks. We've been on a roll as well which has been a bit motivating towards the end of a long season. I included the Christmas Day/Thursday game picks as I have the incorrect results documented in other places prior to the games taking place.

NFL Week 17 Betting Picks For Each Game

NFL Week 17 Predictions

Week 16 Record ATS: 9-6-1

Week 16 Record on Totals: 10-6

Season Record ATS: 134-105-4

Season Record on Totals: 120-18-1

NFL Week 17 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 17 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. It wasn't a great Week 16 from a parlay perspective as we only went 3-6. Given when this article will be published, I'm going to primarily focus on teasers/spreads. If we can mix in a prop or two from the games taking place over the next three days that's great, but I don't want to push it given just little information is out there right now.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 17

Bo Nix over 22.5 completions (+100)

(+300) Three-item SGP between TB/CAR -- Baker Mayfield under 0.5 interceptions, Mike Evans over 80.5 receiving yards and alternate total over 42.5

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 17

NFL Boosts > Bo Nix over 199.5 passing yards and 29.5 rushing yards (+300)

NFL Boosts > Puka Nacua and Trey McBride over 69.5 receiving yards (+200)

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 17

(+106) Chargers, Colts and Buccaneers three-leg moneyline parlay

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 17

(+4500) Triple Crown > Most Passing/Receiving/Rushing Yards on Saturday slate > Joe Burrow, Ja'Marr Chase, J.K. Dobbins

(+170) Biggest blowout of Saturday games -- Chargers over Patriots

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 17

Specials > Puka Nacua and Marvin Harrison combine for 175+ receiving yards (+165)

Fanatics Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 17

Colts -7.5 (-110)

