NFL Week 18 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

I'm happy to report the column will extend into the playoffs! With that being said, I'll save a bit of ink and we'll recap the regular-season gambling year in the next edition of the column.

Just as a reminder, my listed Week 18 picks will be below based on the odds here, but we'll likely see those lines shift significantly as more coaches tip their hand whether players will play or sit. You can find a multitude of sites that outline a complicated playoff race to end the final week of the regular season, but just because a team is "out of it" or "doesn't have anything to play for" doesn't mean they're a bad bet. For a large number of players, Week 18 might amount to their only chance to land a contract -- hello, Matt Flynn! -- or solidify their roster spot entering next season.

For more NFL betting content here at RotoWire, check out our NFL picks series with several articles dropping each week.

NFL Week 18 Betting Picks For Each Game

Week 17 Record ATS: 8-7-1

Week 17 Record on Totals: 5-11

Season Record ATS: 128-121-7

Season Record on Totals: 123-128-5

NFL Week 18 Best Bets

Next, we take a look at our favorite Week 18 NFL best bets at the best NFL betting sites. It was a bit of a frustrating 5-7 record last week, but the teasers and parlays recommendations continue to be money. While I'm obligated to pick against the spread above, the best bets section highlights my favorite leans and also tries to take advantage of a few of the parlay props offered as of this writing.

BetMGM Best Bets for NFL Week 18

BetMGM offers some of the best odds available for Week 18. If you're not signed up at BetMGM yet, new players at BetMGM can use the BetMGM bonus code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet worth up to $1,000. Here are our NFL best bets for Week 18 at BetMGM.

Chiefs moneyline (+140)

Caesars Sportsbook Best Bets for NFL Week 18

Caesars Sportsbook also has great betting odds for NFL Week 18. If you are not registered yet, use the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars.

Baltimore first drive does not cross 50-yard line (-125)

Cleveland first drive does not cross 50-yard line (-115)

WynnBET Best Bets for NFL Week 18

WynnBet has a strong menu of NFL Week 18 wagers to choose from, along with competitive odds. Sign up with the WynnBET promo code XROTO for up to $100 in free bets if you have yet to register at WynnBet.

Same-game DET/MIN parlay (+210) -- Lions win both halves + total points over 35.5

Bears leading at end of first half (+138)

DraftKings Best Bets for NFL Week 18

DraftKings Sportsbook has special offers for new users just in time for Week 18 of the NFL season. here are our best picks available at DraftKings Sportsbook this week.

Two-game parlay (+223) - Lions first-half spread (-2.5) + Rams first-half spread (+3.5)

Packers moneyline (-166)

FanDuel Best Bets for NFL Week 18

One of the most popular sportsbooks available is FanDuel Sportsbook. Let's take a look at our favorite betting picks with FanDuel odds.

Weekly Special (+220) - Justin Fields to record one passing and one rushing TD

Bills to miss playoffs (+490)

BetRivers Best Bets for NFL Week 18

BetRivers is an up-and-coming and underrated sportsbook, and they are offering up to $500 in second-chance bets with the BetRivers bonus code. Bettors can use those for these picks on NFL Week 18.

Colts +1.5 (-112)

Los Angeles Special two-team parlay (+272) -- Chiefs +3 and Rams +3

PointsBet Best Bets for NFL Week 18

For bettors looking for a unique way to wager, try the PointsBet promo code for our Week 18 NFL picks. You can try "PointsBetting" for Week 18 to maximize your return.

Rams moneyline (+150)

For the first time all season, we don't have any lookahead lines given the playoff matchups have yet to be decided. Expect to see me go over all of that and more next week.