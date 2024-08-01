Nick on SXM: Tank Dell's Value Dropping?

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

On the RotoWire Sirius XM show, Nick Whalen discusses Tank Dell's current ADP and Houston's strong depth at WR. Could Dell struggle to get high volume targets?

Are there TOO many mouths to feed on the #Texans??🤔🤨@wha1en is moving WR Tank Dell down his draft board.@RotoWire pic.twitter.com/25fovzrXn3 — Fantasy Sports Radio (@SiriusXMFantasy) August 1, 2024

For more SiriusXM fantasy sports click here.

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM? Listen Noon-2pm EST Monday through Friday and 1-3pm EST on Saturday and Sunday. Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET. Learn more here.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.