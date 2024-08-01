Fantasy Football
Nick on SXM: Tank Dell's Value Dropping?

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
Published on August 1, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

On the RotoWire Sirius XM show, Nick Whalen discusses Tank Dell's current ADP and Houston's strong depth at WR.  Could Dell struggle to get high volume targets?

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
