Nick on VSiN: NFL Win Totals for 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins VSiN to discuss NFL Win Totals for the upcoming 2024 NFL Season. They start with a deep dive into what to expect from Jalen Hurts the Philadelphia Eagles, but also talk 49ers, Bills and other squads. Segment was recorded July 15, 2024.

Later, Nick visited with their "Sharp Money" show to discuss more teams:

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.