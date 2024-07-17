NFL Betting
Nick on VSiN: NFL Win Totals for 2024

Nick on VSiN: NFL Win Totals for 2024

Written by 
Nick Whalen 
Updated on July 17, 2024 10:51AM EST

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

RotoWire's Nick Whalen joins VSiN to discuss NFL Win Totals for the upcoming 2024 NFL Season. They start with a deep dive into what to expect from Jalen Hurts the Philadelphia Eagles, but also talk 49ers, Bills and other squads.  Segment was recorded July 15, 2024.

Later, Nick visited with their "Sharp Money" show to discuss more teams:

Go here to learn more about VSiN, The Sports Betting Network

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A multi-time FSGA and FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM Fantasy alongside Jeff Erickson, as well as The RotoWire NBA Show on Sirius XM NBA with Alex Barutha. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
RotoWire Roundtable: 2024 Top-150 Fantasy Rankings Update
Best Ball Strategy: This, Not That (Teammate Edition)
ADP Analysis: Harrison vs. London vs. Adams
NFL Observations: 5 More Bold Predictions for 2024
NFL Win Totals 2024: Betting the Jets' Win Total
Job Battles: Running Backs Part 4