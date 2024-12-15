Packers at Seahawks: Sunday Night Football Odds, Picks, and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Odds Picks and Predictions for Sunday Night Football: Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks

The Packers are right in the thick of the NFC wild-card race and the Seahawks are looking to hold on to the top spot in the NFC West, making this an intriguing late-season clash between two teams that could meet again in the postseason.

Let's dive into the latest odds plus bets and predictions for the prime-time showdown.

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks Betting Odds

*Best lines at time of writing listed

Moneyline: Packers -135 (DraftKings Sportsbook)/ Seahawks +125 (BetMGM Sportsbook)

Point spread: Packers -2.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)/ Seahawks +2.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Totals: Under 46.5 points (FanDuel Sportsbook)/ Over 46 points (Caesars Sportsbook)

The Seahawks have priced as home underdogs since before Week 14, with the number sitting at Packers -3 before Week 14 play. The number has subsequently bounced between 2.5 and 3 throughout the week after Green Bay's three-point loss to the Lions and Seattle's 12-point victory over the Cardinals.

The projected total has traversed a steady downward trajectory since the open. The number was at 46.5 before Week 14, and it bumped up slightly to 47 in the immediate aftermath of Sunday's Seattle victory. However, it's gone down to as low as 45.5 over the course of the week, with the news that Kenneth Walker will very likely miss another game.

Green Bay Packers @ Seattle Seahawks Betting Picks

The Packers come into this road matchup with a rest advantage, having played the Lions to a close 34-31 loss to open Week 14 on Thursday night, Dec. 5. The extra time off will lead to Jordan Love getting a key weapon back in Romeo Doubs, who missed the last two games while in concussion protocol.

No such luck for the talented but oft-injured corner Jaire Alexander, who's confirmed out again due to a knee injury. Nevertheless, the Packers have acclimated to playing without their defensive star, who has suited up for only seven games this season after also appearing in just seven and four in 2023 and 2021, respectively.

The Seahawks are on a nice roll coming in, having won four straight. However, two of those victories came against an underachieving division foe they know well in the Cardinals. The other pair came by three points over a 49ers team missing Brandon Aiyuk and George Kittle and the Jets (no further qualifier needed). The Pack is therefore arguably the most complete and quality team they've encountered since a tussle with the Bills in late October that Seattle suffered a 31-10 loss in.

Green Bay is an impressive 4-1 straight up on the road this season and 2-0 when playing with a rest advantage, pushing their mark in the latter to 16-9 since Matt LaFleur became head coach in 2019. In turn, Seattle is 3-4 straight up at home, losing to a healthier 49ers team and the Bills, along with the Giants (!) and Rams.

One of the keys to the Pack's success is prized offseason acquisition Josh Jacobs, who's playing some of the best football of his impressive career. As he'd done at times with the Raiders, Jacobs has proven capable of shouldering a massive workload and has now had a few days of extra rest after accruing 266 touches over the first 13 games.

The Seahawks allow 126.5 rushing yards per game despite some solid work over the last three contests, and they yield 4.9 yards per carry. Jacobs has 73 or more rushing yards in eight of 13 games, including four times on the road, and he has no fewer than 18 carries in four consecutive games.

Packers moneyline (-135 on DraftKings Sportsbook)

Josh Jacobs Over 73.5 rushing yards (-117 on Bet365 Sportsbook)

Green Bay Packers at Seattle Seahawks Prediction

Packers 24, Seahawks 22

The narrow spread here is fitting, and ultimately, the Packers' road favorite status could prove warranted as well. Green Bay's versatile passing game and Jacobs' standout work on the ground will be the key to a narrow Packers victory here, one where they control the ball enough to keep their defense strong against the challenge posed by Geno Smith and co.