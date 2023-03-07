This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Online and mobile sports betting is set to launch in Massachusetts on Friday, March 10. If you are at least 21 years old and located in Massachusetts, you can sign up right now and take advantage of pre-live offers and Massachusetts betting promos from the best Massachusetts sportsbooks such as BetMGM, WynnBET, and FanDuel Sportsbook. Below are some Patriots NFL betting futures to bet once Massachusetts online betting launches, as well as offers to claim before betting.

Patriots Betting Futures To Bet Once Massachusetts Online Betting Launches

Once Massachusetts online betting launches, you will be able to bet on numerous aspects of New England's upcoming NFL season, such as whether the Patriots AFC East odds or Super Bowl odds. With so much uncertainty at this stage with the NFL Draft and free agency yet to unfold, odds can vary substantially based on platform. You can use any of the Massachusetts betting apps, but line shopping between multiple mobile sportsbooks can substantially raise your potential winnings, while also allowing you to claim multiple welcome offers.

Patriots Odds to Win the AFC East or Super Bowl

The Patriots have +325 NFL division winner odds on BetMGM Massachusetts, but their odds to win the division on FanDuel Massachusetts are +550. That means a winning $100 bet on New England would pay out an additional $550 on FanDuel, which is $225 more than the same wager would yield on BetMGM.

Despite having far shorter odds to win the AFC East, the Patriots actually have longer Super Bowl odds on BetMGM at +6000 compared to +5500 on FanDuel. If quarterback Mac Jones can make a massive third-year leap after a disappointing sophomore season, a Patriots team with an excellent defense and strong running game could defy the odds and work its way into Super Bowl contention.

Offers You Can Use Before Massachusetts Online Betting Launches

You will have to wait until March 10 to wager on Patriots betting futures, but eligible users located in Massachusetts can sign up for mobile sportsbooks such as BetMGM or FanDuel Massachusetts right now and take advantage of exclusive pre-live offers.

BetMGM Massachusetts Bonus Code ROTOBONUS to get $200 in bonus bets. Simply place a wager of $10 or more after Friday's launch and the bonus bets will be added to your account. If you use those bonus bets to wager on the Patriots to win Super Bowl LVIII at +6000 odds and that wager wins, you would get $12,000.

The FanDuel Massachusetts Promo Code will get new users who are at least 21 years old $100 in bonus bets after they bet at least $10 following the March 10 launch. You can get an additional $100 bet credit on FanDuel Massachusetts by placing a bet of $100 or more on any sport with odds of -150 or greater. These offers must be claimed pre-launch, though you will not be able to redeem them until after BetMGM and FanDuel Massachusetts go live.