Philadelphia Eagles vs. New Orleans Saints Betting Preview, Expert Picks and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Eagles vs. Saints Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Week 17

Eagles vs. Saints Betting Odds for Week 17

The Eagles are a 5.5-point favorite and -250 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 43. The Eagles' team total is 23.5 points while the Saints' team total is 23.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are 13-2 while averaging 29.7 points while allowing 20.5 per game. The 6-9 Saints are scoring 20 points per game and giving up 21.7 per contest.

The Eagles need one win to wrap up home-field advantage throughout the NFC Playoffs, though they also have ways to accomplish this if they lose their last two games. They are expected to be without Jalen Hurts again, meaning Gardner Minshew would get another start at quarterback. During last week's game against Dallas, Minshew led the team to 34 points in a losing effort.

The Saints come into this game having won their last two. However, in their last four games, they are averaging just 13 points per game while allowing 14.5 points. New Orleans has surpassed 21 points just once over their last seven games. On the season, they're 1-6 against teams that are likely to make the playoffs.

Eagles vs. Saints Best Bets: Eagles -5.5 and the Saints under the 23.5 team total

Eagles vs Saints Prediction

The Eagles will be without standout right tackle Lane Johnson as well as their slot cornerback Avonte Maddox, in addition to Hurts, but the majority of the team is healthy. That should allow them to win the most important battle, which is the one that takes place at the line of scrimmage. Both the Philadelphia offensive and defensive lines should dominate this game. Even though the Saints are solid against the run, I expect the Eagles to have success running a balanced offense. As a result, Miles Sanders, as well as the receivers should all be productive.

When the Saints have the ball, their below-average pass-blocking offensive line will cause Andy Dalton to be under consistent pressure. This will be the case especially once the Saints fall behind. In this scenario, Dalton won't likely have clear passing lanes against the excellent outside corners of the Eagles. That should lead to a combination of punts and turnovers that could allow this game to get out of control.

Prediction: The Eagles should win this game 24-13.