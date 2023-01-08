Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Betting Odds, Picks, And Prediction For Week 18

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets And Player Props For Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns, Week 18

Playoff implications will be on the line for the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 18 when they host the Cleveland Browns. Let's dive into the betting market for this game and highlight some wagers that could prove to be profitable.

Last article record: 1-2 (-1.23 units)

Season record: 26-21-1 (+0.32 units)

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Spread, Moneyline Odds, and Total

Steelers: Spread -2.5 (-110), -135 Moneyline

Browns: Spread +2.5 (-110), +115 Moneyline

Game Total: 40.5 points

Pittsburgh Steelers vs. Cleveland Browns Best Bets And Player Props

Steelers Moneyline (-135 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Just when it looked like the Steelers' season was over, they have won five of their last six games to keep their playoff hopes alive. They have beaten up on some bad teams during that stretch, including the Colts, Falcons and Raiders. However, their lone loss came by just two points to the Ravens in a game in which quarterback Kenny Pickett left early with a concussion.

The Browns are coming off a win on the road against the Commanders last week in a game in which their defense dominated. They have won four of their last six games to make their record a more respectable 7-9. They would probably love to play spoilers here, but with a playoff spot on the line, a chance for head coach Mike Tomlin to finish with yet another winning record, and this game being played at home, look for the Steelers to come away with the victory.

Under 40.5 Points (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

These two teams have good defenses. Over the aforementioned six-game span in which the Steelers went 5-1, no opponent scored more than 16 points against them. Their offense didn't exactly shine, either, scoring fewer than 20 points four times. The under has hit in four of their last five games. The only time that the over hit was their matchup with the Panthers in which the two teams combined for 40 points.

The Browns have also used defense to fuel their recent run of success, allowing fewer than 20 points in five of their last six games. The under hit in all six of those games, as well. In what should be a defensive struggle, the under here is the way to go.

Jaylen Warren Over 27.5 Rushing Yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Warren has worked his way into a more prominent role, posting at least 11 carries in two of the last three games. In those two games, he finished with 38 and 76 rushing yards, respectively. His 76 rushing-yard performance came last week against the Ravens, and it didn't come at the expense of Najee Harris, who still had 22 carries.

The weakness of the Browns' defense is their inability to stop the run. For the season, they have allowed the eighth-most rushing yards per game in the league. When Warren faced them in Week 3, he finished with 30 yards on just four carries. With the chance that he threatens for double-digit carries in their rematch, he could blow past the over.

