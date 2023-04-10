Ravens Futures Odds: Bet On This After Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The offseason has been marred by the ongoing contract situation for Lamar Jackson, with questions persisting as to whether or not he would be lining up under center for the Baltimore Ravens in 2023. While we are still waiting for answers to those questions, the Ravens decided to go out and make a splash in free agency by signing wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

The Ravens offense could look quite different this season after bringing in Todd Monken, the former offensive coordinator of the explosive Georgia Bulldogs offense, to help take the passing attack to the next level.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds After Signing Wide Receiver Odell Beckham Jr.

It remains to be seen if Beckham will ever be able to get back to his former All Pro talent, but he does bring a world of upside to an offense that has struggled through the air for years. Baltimore finished last season 28th in passing yards per game, and clearly is attempting to change that narrative moving forward.

Monken's offense at Georgia was balanced, varied, and featured plenty of production from the tight end position – something that suits the personnel of the Ravens nicely with Mark Andrews. The Georgia offense averaged 295.8 passing yards per game this last season on their way to a National Championship.

Currently on DraftKings, one of the top Maryland betting apps, the Ravens are +2800 in the Super Bowl odds, which is tied with the Jacksonville Jaguars and behind the Detroit Lions, Miami Dolphins, and Los Angeles Chargers.

Ravens AFC North Odds Update After Odell Beckham Jr. Signing

With Joe Burrow leading the Bengals, Cincinnati is the easy frontrunner in the division at this point in the offseason. It would take a dramatic change for anything to unseat them from the pole position.

Currently, the Bengals are the favorites at +125, with Baltimore a close second at +275. At these odds, it looks as though sportsbooks are expecting Jackson to be back in Baltimore on the franchise tag for this season. If Beckham is able to help the passing attack develop into a formidable unit, these odds could provide a nice payday on a team that finished 10-7 a year ago.

Maryland Sports Betting Offers For Betting On Ravens Futures

If you are in the state of Maryland and are at least 21 years old, check out the best Maryland betting promos being offered on the top Maryland sportsbooks to bet on Ravens' futures.

Caesars Sportsbook Maryland Promo Code ROTOFULL gives Maryland sports bettors a a first bet on Caesars, up to $1,250, as well as 1,000 Tier Credits and 1,000 Reward Credits.

BetMGM Maryland Bonus Code ROTOBONUS gives you $1,000 in bonus bets to use on Super Bowl odds bets today.

DraftKings Maryland Promo Code offer gives you $150 in bet credits instantly after you place a $5 wager on the Baltimore Ravens' Super Bowl odds.

BetFred Maryland Promo Code gives new users who register using the BetFred Maryland Promo Code the opportunity to receive up to $1,111 in bonus funds.

FanDuel Maryland Promo Code gives new users a No Sweat First Bet, up to $1,000 to use on the Ravens Super Bowl odds.

BetRivers Maryland Promo Code SPORTS awards new users with a 2nd chance bet worth up to $500 that can be used on Ravens futures.