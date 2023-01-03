Ravens Super Bowl Odds Update And First Look At Week 18

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The Baltimore Ravens were a trendy pick to win the Super Bowl in the preseason, due to their defensive playmakers and strong ability to run the football, which are factors that are important as the temperatures continue to fall. However, after losing two of their past three games, the Ravens' Super Bowl odds update heading into the final week of the season look on this Baltimore team less fondly.

Below, we will discuss the recent Ravens Super Bowl odds update heading into Week 18 and show you how to bet on the Ravens in Maryland today. We also have compiled a list of the best Maryland betting promos that new users can claim today for NFL betting.

Ravens Super Bowl Odds Fall To +2700

After losing to the Pittsburgh Steelers on Sunday Night Football last week, the Ravens' Super Bowl odds have fallen once again this week. Currently, the Ravens' odds to win the Super Bowl sit at +2700. This means a $100 wager on the Ravens to win the Super Bowl would return $2700.

Yes, the oddsmakers are looking less fondly on Baltimore, as we head into the final week of the season. However, if you are still a believer that this team can get healthy enough to go on a run in the playoffs, this also could mean you can now get a better value on the Ravens' odds today.

Clearly, the Ravens need Lamar Jackson to return to the lineup and look healthy in order for them to have a chance in the postseason. After missing the past four games, this is anything but certain.

Maryland Sports Betting Offers For Ravens Super Bowl Odds

Lamar Jackson Injury Update For Week 18

Is Lamar Jackson going to play in Week 18? That is the big question amongst Ravens fans this week. However, the Lamar Jackson injury update on Monday does not bring much positivity.

Media spoke with head coach John Harbaugh about their MVP quarterback, who has been out the past four weeks with a knee injury. When asked whether or not Jackson would practice ahead of a big Week 18 game with the Bengals, Harbaugh responded with, "I don't know… I wouldn't make any commitment along those lines."

With the Ravens clinching a playoff spot already, it appears Baltimore is not interested in Lamar Jackson playing in the regular season again. Instead, the focus is on the playoffs and their pursuit of a Super Bowl.