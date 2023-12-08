Rival Fantasy: NFL Week 14 DFS Recommendations

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

With only two teams on a bye this week, we have plenty of options to sift through on Rival Fantasy. In addition to their season-long fantasy leagues, Rival offers a Fantasy Bingo contest and a Challenges contest. For new users, click here for a first deposit match of up to $200.

Let's focus on the Challenges contest for Week 14. Challenges put two players in a head-to-head matchup. The player who scores the most fantasy points wins the contest.

Lamar Jackson, Baltimore Ravens vs. Dak Prescott, Dallas Cowboys

Jackson doesn't exactly rack up passing stats. He has 10 games this season in which he has thrown for fewer than 240 yards. What makes him so valuable in fantasy is the damage that he does on the ground. He has 574 rushing yards and five rushing touchdowns this season. Week 14 brings a matchup against the Rams, who have given up five rushing touchdowns to quarterbacks. The only team that has given up more is the Texans (six).

As good as Jackson's matchup is, Prescott has an even better one. He faces an Eagles team that has allowed the second-most passing touchdowns and the fourth-most passing yards per game in the league. Prescott has 20 passing touchdowns his last six games. That stretch included a Week 9 matchup against the Eagles in which he threw for 374 yards and three touchdowns. Look for Prescott to win this Challenge.

Christian McCaffrey, San Francisco 49ers vs. C.J. Stroud, Houston Texans

Stroud produced a muted state line against the Broncos last week, throwing for 274 yards and a touchdown. It broke his streak of four consecutive games with at least 300 passing yards. It might be difficult for him to start another streak when he takes on the Jets. The Jets are a mess on offense, but their defense has allowed the third-fewest passing yards per game in the league. Stroud is also without wide receiver Tank Dell (lower leg), who will miss the remainder of the season.

It can be difficult for running backs to outscore quarterbacks, but McCaffrey is in a league of his own. He has 17 total touchdowns this season, two of which came against the Seahawks in Week 12. He also emerged from that game with 139 total yards. The Seahawks have given up 15 total touchdowns to the running backs, so don't be surprised if McCaffrey produces multiple scores again. The Seahawks have also allowed the seventh-most receiving yards to running backs.

CeeDee Lamb, Dallas Cowboys vs. Amon-Ra St. Brown, Detroit Lions

Normally one of the most consistent wide receivers in the league, St. Brown finished with just two catches for 49 yards and a touchdown last week against the Saints. He set a season low in receptions, receiving yards and targets (six) in that matchup. This is a favorable bounce-back spot for him against the Bears, who have given up the eighth-most passing yards per game in the league. When these two teams met in Week 11, St. Brown caught eight of his 11 targets for 77 yards and a touchdown.

While St. Brown is an appealing option, Lamb is the way to go in this matchup. He has been on fire, posting 56 receptions for 707 yards and six touchdowns his last six games. During that span, he was targeted a total of 79 times as the clear top receiving options for the Cowboys. With the Eagles struggling to defend the pass, Lamb lit them up for 11 catches and 191 receiving yards in Week 9. Given their struggles, it's difficult to envision the Eagles slowing him in this rematch.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire. Mike Barner plays in daily fantasy contests using the following accounts: FanDuel: mbarner, DraftKings: mbarner51.