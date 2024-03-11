Fantasy Football
RW on SXM: Swift to Bears and Pollard to Titans

Written by 
Jim Coventry 
Nick Whalen 
Published on March 11, 2024

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

Nick and Jim discuss two big running back signings from the first day of open free agency.  First, they address D'Andre Swift signing with Chicago:

Next, they dive into Tony Pollard joining the Titans:

For more SiriusXM fantasy sports videos visit: https://siriusxm.us/FantasySportsRadio

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM? Listen Noon-2pm EST Monday through Friday and 1-3pm EST on Saturday and Sunday. Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET. Learn more here.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

