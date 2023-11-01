RW Tutorials: NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer

This article is part of our RW Tutorials series.

We rebuilt our NFL DFS Lineup Optimizer from the ground up so that you'll have the tools to get a winning edge at a fraction of the cost of other optimizers on the market.

In this quick video guide, DFS Product Specialist Ryan Pohle will teach you how to use all of the new enhancements and customizations to help build winning lineups for both cash games and large GPP tournaments. Try it out when making selections for your next daily fantasy football contest:

If you have any questions, please EMAIL us at support@rotowire.com.

The author(s) of this article may play in daily fantasy contests including – but not limited to – games that they have provided recommendations or advice on in this article. In the course of playing in these games using their personal accounts, it's possible that they will use players in their lineups or other strategies that differ from the recommendations they have provided above. The recommendations in this article do not necessarily reflect the views of RotoWire.