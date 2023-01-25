Fantasy Football
Staff Picks: Conference Championships

January 25, 2023

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Each of the pickers went 2-2 on last week's wild-card games, except for Dalton Del Don, who went 1-3. Scott Pianowski was the lone writer to nail his best bet (49ers), while the group missed on it's only unanimous pick (Giants). 

Jeff Erickson and Kevin Payne are tied at 6-3-1 for the best playoff record.

This week, there is no unanimous pick. Pianowski was the sole holdout with the 49ers and Payne and Del Don defied the majority going with the Chiefs over the Bengals, both of whom made Kansas City his best bet. 

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
49ers +2.5 at EaglesEagles49ersEaglesEaglesEagles
Bengals -1 at ChiefsBengalsBengalsBengalsChiefsChiefs
Best BetEagles49ersBengalsChiefsChiefs
Last Week's Record2-22-22-22-21-3
Playoff Record6-3-14-5-15-4-16-3-14-5-1
Playoff Best Bet Record1-11-0-11-11-10-2
2022 Regular-Season Record127-136-8149-114-8124-139-8131-132-8133-130-8
2022 Regular-Season Best Bet Record8-108-9-19-98-9-110-8
2022 Unanimous Pick Record13-12-3    
2022 Majority Pick Record134-138-9    
2021 Playoff Record7-69-4NA7-68-5
2020 Playoff Record5-88-5NA6-77-6
2019 Playoff Record6-55-6NA4-77-4
2018 Playoff Record3-6-11-8-1NAN/A2-7-1
2017 Playoff Record5-65-6NAN/A2-9
2016 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A6-5

2015 Playoff Record5-62-9NAN/A1-10
2014 Playoff Record10-15-6NAN/A9-2
2013 Playoff Record5-4-23-6-2NAN/A4-5-2
2012 Playoff Record4-6-15-5-1NAN/A8-2-1
2011 Playoff Record8-35-6NAN/A7-4
2010 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A8-3
2009 Playoff Record5-64-7NAN/A5-6
2008 Playoff Record6-55-6NAN/A4-7
2007 Playoff Record8-33-8NAN/A2-9
2006 Playoff Record7-4N/ANAN/AN/A
2005 Playoff Record5-6N/ANAN/AN/A
2004 Playoff Record6-5N/ANAN/AN/A
2003 Playoff Record6-5N/ANAN/AN/A
2002 Playoff Record6-57-4NAN/AN/A
2001 Playoff Record6-4-17-3-1NAN/AN/A
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonNot really a best bet here, as I truly think that these are two well-matched games. I think the Eagles pass rush gets to Brock Purdy, and that their wideouts do enough damage against the Niners' secondary to get them the win. It's also crazy how much the line has fluctuated in KC-CIN, but I'm currently seeing it as CIN -1.0.
PianowskiNothing I'll pound the table over, though I won't change the San Francisco pick. I'm going back and forth on the other game. Obviously, we don't know what version of Patrick Mahomes we're going to get, and that's gigantic. 
WhalenEven with a fully healthy Patrick Mahomes, I view these teams as relative equals. I don't see the Bengals running away with this game like they did last week in Buffalo, but they've been the most consistent team in the AFC on both sides of the ball most of the year.
PayneI don't trust Brock Purdy as nice of a story as it has been. Everyone is on the Bengals, think the Chiefs find a way at home.
Del DonThe KC line has been affected by Patrick Mahomes' injury a little more than I expected. The NFC line seems just right. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

