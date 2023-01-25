Staff Picks: Conference Championships

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Each of the pickers went 2-2 on last week's wild-card games, except for Dalton Del Don, who went 1-3. Scott Pianowski was the lone writer to nail his best bet (49ers), while the group missed on it's only unanimous pick (Giants).

Jeff Erickson and Kevin Payne are tied at 6-3-1 for the best playoff record.

This week, there is no unanimous pick. Pianowski was the sole holdout with the 49ers and Payne and Del Don defied the majority going with the Chiefs over the Bengals, both of whom made Kansas City his best bet.

