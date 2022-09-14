RotoWire Partners
Staff Picks: Week 2

September 14, 2022

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski took the early lead in Staff Picks by going 11-5 in Week 1, and he got his best bet correct too. 

Last week's unanimous pick, the Vikings, hit, and the group went 10-6 on majority picks. 

This week has two unanimous picks — the Chargers and Saints.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Chargers +4 at ChiefsChargersChargersChargersChargersChargers
Panthers +2.5 at GiantsGiantsPanthersPanthersGiantsPanthers
Jets +6 at BrownsBrownsJetsBrownsBrownsBrowns
Patriots -1 at SteelersSteelersSteelersPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Dolphins +3.5 at RavensRavensDolphinsDolphinsDolphinsRavens
Colts -4 at JaguarsColtsJaguarsColtsColtsJaguars
Buccaneers -3 at SaintsSaintsSaintsSaintsSaintsSaints
Commanders +2.5 at LionsLionsLionsCommandersLionsLions
Seahawks +10 at 49ersSeahawksSeahawksSeahawks49ersSeahawks
Falcons +10.5 at RamsRamsFalconsFalconsRamsFalcons
Cardinals +5.5 at RaidersRaidersCardinalsRaidersRaidersCardinals
Texans +10 at BroncosBroncosBroncosBroncosTexansBroncos
Bengals -8 at CowboysCowboysCowboysBengalsCowboysBengals
Bears +10 at PackersBearsPackersPackersPackersBears
Titans +10 at BillsBillsTitansBillsTitansTitans
Vikings +2.5 at EaglesEaglesEaglesEaglesVikingsEagles
Best BetSteelersSteelersPackersLionsCardinals
2022 Record7-911-59-710-68-8
Best Bet Record1-01-00-10-11-0
Unanimous Pick Record1-0    
Majority Pick Record10-6

Odds from BetMGM.

2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonPatriots-Steelers strikes me as a classic "what am I missing" line. I thought the Steelers should be favored by more than the standard 2.5, let alone not be a home underdog. My personal line is Steelers -4.5. Second pick is the Broncos.
PianowskiCoaching matters, but the Patriots have so much to fix. I can't spot points with New England on the road unless the opponent is a complete patsy. Obviously, Pittsburgh does not qualify. 
WhalenUnlike Minnesota, Chicago's defense isn't good enough to make the Packers pay for their lack of options at receiver. Green Bay should have no trouble bouncing back at home.
PayneI not sure I remember this many lines being about 10 points, ever. I think we'll have a better idea after this week who's good and who is not. The Vikings-Eagles game should be a lot of fun Monday night.
Del DonArizona might have the worst cornerbacks in football, and I'm as down on them as anyone, but that's a lot of points for a team that typically plays better on the road.

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

