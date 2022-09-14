Staff Picks: Week 2

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Scott Pianowski took the early lead in Staff Picks by going 11-5 in Week 1, and he got his best bet correct too.
Last week's unanimous pick, the Vikings, hit, and the group went 10-6 on majority picks.
This week has two unanimous picks — the Chargers and Saints.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Chargers +4 at Chiefs
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Panthers +2.5 at Giants
|Giants
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Giants
|Panthers
|Jets +6 at Browns
|Browns
|Jets
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Patriots -1 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Dolphins +3.5 at Ravens
|Ravens
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Dolphins
|Ravens
|Colts -4 at Jaguars
|Colts
|Jaguars
|Colts
|Colts
|Jaguars
|Buccaneers -3 at Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Saints
|Commanders +2.5 at Lions
|Lions
|Lions
|Commanders
|Lions
|Lions
|Seahawks +10 at 49ers
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|49ers
|Seahawks
|Falcons +10.5 at Rams
|Rams
|Falcons
|Falcons
|Rams
|Falcons
|Cardinals +5.5 at Raiders
|Raiders
|Cardinals
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Cardinals
|Texans +10 at Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Texans
|Broncos
|Bengals -8 at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Bengals
|Cowboys
|Bengals
|Bears +10 at Packers
|Bears
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Bears
|Titans +10 at Bills
|Bills
|Titans
|Bills
|Titans
|Titans
|Vikings +2.5 at Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Eagles
|Vikings
|Eagles
|Best Bet
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Packers
|Lions
|Cardinals
|2022 Record
|7-9
|11-5
|9-7
|10-6
|8-8
|Best Bet Record
|1-0
|1-0
|0-1
|0-1
|1-0
|Unanimous Pick Record
|1-0
|Majority Pick Record
|10-6
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|Patriots-Steelers strikes me as a classic "what am I missing" line. I thought the Steelers should be favored by more than the standard 2.5, let alone not be a home underdog. My personal line is Steelers -4.5. Second pick is the Broncos.
|Pianowski
|Coaching matters, but the Patriots have so much to fix. I can't spot points with New England on the road unless the opponent is a complete patsy. Obviously, Pittsburgh does not qualify.
|Whalen
|Unlike Minnesota, Chicago's defense isn't good enough to make the Packers pay for their lack of options at receiver. Green Bay should have no trouble bouncing back at home.
|Payne
|I not sure I remember this many lines being about 10 points, ever. I think we'll have a better idea after this week who's good and who is not. The Vikings-Eagles game should be a lot of fun Monday night.
|Del Don
|Arizona might have the worst cornerbacks in football, and I'm as down on them as anyone, but that's a lot of points for a team that typically plays better on the road.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.