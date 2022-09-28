RotoWire Partners
Staff Picks: Week 4

Staff Picks: Week 4

September 28, 2022

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Scott Pianowski pushed his winning streak to three weeks by going 11-5 last week. He now holds a four-game lead over defending champ Kevin Payne. 

Dalton Del Don stayed perfect with his best bet, as the group went 4-1. Majority picks went 10-6.

There is one unanimous pick this week — the Vikings -3 vs. the Saints at London. 

As for best bets, Pianowski and Payne are on the Bengals. 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Dolphins +4 at BengalsBengalsBengalsBengalsBengalsDolphins
Vikings -3 vs. Saints (London)VikingsVikingsVikingsVikingsVikings
Browns -1.5 at FalconsBrownsFalconsBrownsFalconsBrowns
Bills -3 at RavensBillsBillsBillsBillsRavens
Commanders +3.5 at CowboysCowboysCommandersCowboysCowboysCommanders
Seahawks +4 at LionsLionsSeahawksLionsLionsSeahawks
Chargers -5 at TexansTexansChargersChargersTexansTexans
Titans +3.5 at ColtsTitansTitansColtsColtsTitans
Bears +3 at GiantsBearsGiantsGiantsGiantsBears
Jaguars +6.5 at EaglesEaglesJaguarsJaguarsJaguarsJaguars
Jets +3.5 at SteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersJets
Cardinals +1.5 at PanthersCardinalsPanthersCardinalsCardinalsPanthers
Patriots +9.5 at PackersPackersPatriotsPackersPackersPatriots
Broncos +2.5 at RaidersBroncosRaidersRaidersRaidersRaiders
Chiefs -2 at BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersChiefsChiefsBuccaneers
Rams +2.5 at 49ersRams49ersRams49ers49ers
Best BetCowboysBengalsPackersBengalsTexans
Last Week's Record9-711-5

Scott Pianowski pushed his winning streak to three weeks by going 11-5 last week. He now holds a four-game lead over defending champ Kevin Payne. 

Dalton Del Don stayed perfect with his best bet, as the group went 4-1. Majority picks went 10-6.

There is one unanimous pick this week — the Vikings -3 vs. the Saints at London. 

As for best bets, Pianowski and Payne are on the Bengals. 

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Dolphins +4 at BengalsBengalsBengalsBengalsBengalsDolphins
Vikings -3 vs. Saints (London)VikingsVikingsVikingsVikingsVikings
Browns -1.5 at FalconsBrownsFalconsBrownsFalconsBrowns
Bills -3 at RavensBillsBillsBillsBillsRavens
Commanders +3.5 at CowboysCowboysCommandersCowboysCowboysCommanders
Seahawks +4 at LionsLionsSeahawksLionsLionsSeahawks
Chargers -5 at TexansTexansChargersChargersTexansTexans
Titans +3.5 at ColtsTitansTitansColtsColtsTitans
Bears +3 at GiantsBearsGiantsGiantsGiantsBears
Jaguars +6.5 at EaglesEaglesJaguarsJaguarsJaguarsJaguars
Jets +3.5 at SteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersSteelersJets
Cardinals +1.5 at PanthersCardinalsPanthersCardinalsCardinalsPanthers
Patriots +9.5 at PackersPackersPatriotsPackersPackersPatriots
Broncos +2.5 at RaidersBroncosRaidersRaidersRaidersRaiders
Chiefs -2 at BuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneersChiefsChiefsBuccaneers
Rams +2.5 at 49ersRams49ersRams49ers49ers
Best BetCowboysBengalsPackersBengalsTexans
Last Week's Record9-711-59-79-78-8
2022 Record22-2632-1625-2328-2023-25
2022 Best Bet Record2-12-11-22-13-0
2022 Unanimous Pick Record2-1    
2022 Majority Pick Record28-20    
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThe Commanders offensive line is a sieve, and that will be a problem against the Cowboys pass rush. This week is probably going to be a bloodbath. In so many instances I was either on the number or a .5 point in favor of the favorite. Second best is the Bills. 
PianowskiI hate this slate with the intensity of 1000 suns. I could easily flip some of these picks (for my own personal use) come Sunday. 
WhalenIt looks like it will be the Brian Hoyer show at Lambeau Field, which is not exactly encouraging for a Pats offense that's struggled to get its passing game off the ground.
PayneThe Dolphins are not the best team in the NFL despite whatever rankings may have them at. The Colts are probably better than we give them credit for and Tampa isn't good right now.
Del DonI hate the Chargers as favorites even when healthy, and they've been decimated by injuries. The Texans, meanwhile, have a perfectly average defense and a quarterback who plays immeasurably better at home.

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
Week 4: Two Round Do-Over Draft (Video)
Week 4: Two Round Do-Over Draft (Video)
Beating the Book: Packers Dominate, Vikings Win in London + Full Week 4 Picks
Beating the Book: Packers Dominate, Vikings Win in London + Full Week 4 Picks
Survivor: Week 4 Strategy & Picks
Survivor: Week 4 Strategy & Picks
Weekly Rankings: Week 4 Value Meter
Weekly Rankings: Week 4 Value Meter