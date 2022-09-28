Staff Picks: Week 4

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Scott Pianowski pushed his winning streak to three weeks by going 11-5 last week. He now holds a four-game lead over defending champ Kevin Payne.
Dalton Del Don stayed perfect with his best bet, as the group went 4-1. Majority picks went 10-6.
There is one unanimous pick this week — the Vikings -3 vs. the Saints at London.
As for best bets, Pianowski and Payne are on the Bengals.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Dolphins +4 at Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Dolphins
|Vikings -3 vs. Saints (London)
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Browns -1.5 at Falcons
|Browns
|Falcons
|Browns
|Falcons
|Browns
|Bills -3 at Ravens
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Ravens
|Commanders +3.5 at Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Commanders
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Commanders
|Seahawks +4 at Lions
|Lions
|Seahawks
|Lions
|Lions
|Seahawks
|Chargers -5 at Texans
|Texans
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Texans
|Texans
|Titans +3.5 at Colts
|Titans
|Titans
|Colts
|Colts
|Titans
|Bears +3 at Giants
|Bears
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Bears
|Jaguars +6.5 at Eagles
|Eagles
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Jets +3.5 at Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Jets
|Cardinals +1.5 at Panthers
|Cardinals
|Panthers
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Panthers
|Patriots +9.5 at Packers
|Packers
|Patriots
|Packers
|Packers
|Patriots
|Broncos +2.5 at Raiders
|Broncos
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Raiders
|Chiefs -2 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Buccaneers
|Rams +2.5 at 49ers
|Rams
|49ers
|Rams
|49ers
|49ers
|Best Bet
|Cowboys
|Bengals
|Packers
|Bengals
|Texans
|Last Week's Record
|9-7
|11-5
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|The Commanders offensive line is a sieve, and that will be a problem against the Cowboys pass rush. This week is probably going to be a bloodbath. In so many instances I was either on the number or a .5 point in favor of the favorite. Second best is the Bills.
|Pianowski
|I hate this slate with the intensity of 1000 suns. I could easily flip some of these picks (for my own personal use) come Sunday.
|Whalen
|It looks like it will be the Brian Hoyer show at Lambeau Field, which is not exactly encouraging for a Pats offense that's struggled to get its passing game off the ground.
|Payne
|The Dolphins are not the best team in the NFL despite whatever rankings may have them at. The Colts are probably better than we give them credit for and Tampa isn't good right now.
|Del Don
|I hate the Chargers as favorites even when healthy, and they've been decimated by injuries. The Texans, meanwhile, have a perfectly average defense and a quarterback who plays immeasurably better at home.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.