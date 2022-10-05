RotoWire Partners
Staff Picks: Week 5

Staff Picks: Week 5

October 5, 2022

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Put down another win for Scott Pianowski, who went 9-5-2 last week to improve to 41-21-2 this season — 64 percent. He has a five-game lead over defending champ Kevin Payne.

Dalton Del Don finally lost a best bet, dropping to 3-1 as the group went 3-2. Majority picks had their first losing week, going 6-8-2. 

There is one unanimous pick this week — the Browns +3 vs. Chargers. Pianowski likes the Browns so much he made them his best bet.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Colts +3 at BroncosBroncosBroncosBroncosColtsBroncos
Giants +8.5 vs. Packers (London)PackersPackersPackersGiantsGiants
Steelers +14 at BillsSteelersSteelersBillsBillsBills
Chargers -3 at BrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrowns
Texans +7 at JaguarsJaguarsTexansJaguarsTexansJaguars
Bears +7 at VikingsVikingsBearsVikingsVikingsBears
Lions +3 at PatriotsPatriotsLionsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Seahawks +5.5 at SaintsSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSaintsSeahawks
Dolphins -3 at JetsDolphinsJetsDolphinsJetsJets
Falcons +9 at BuccaneersBuccaneersFalconsBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneers
Titans -2 at CommandersCommandersCommandersTitansCommandersCommanders
49ers -6.5 at Panthers49ersPanthers49ersPanthersPanthers
Eagles -5.5 at CardinalsCardinalsCardinalsEaglesCardinalsCardinals
Cowboys +4.5 at RamsCowboysCowboysCowboysRamsCowboys
Bengals +3 at RavensBengalsBengalsRavensRavensRavens
Raiders +7 at ChiefsChiefsRaidersChiefsRaidersChiefs
Best

Put down another win for Scott Pianowski, who went 9-5-2 last week to improve to 41-21-2 this season — 64 percent. He has a five-game lead over defending champ Kevin Payne.

Dalton Del Don finally lost a best bet, dropping to 3-1 as the group went 3-2. Majority picks had their first losing week, going 6-8-2. 

There is one unanimous pick this week — the Browns +3 vs. Chargers. Pianowski likes the Browns so much he made them his best bet.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

MATCHUPERICKSONPIANOWSKIWHALENPAYNEDEL DON
Colts +3 at BroncosBroncosBroncosBroncosColtsBroncos
Giants +8.5 vs. Packers (London)PackersPackersPackersGiantsGiants
Steelers +14 at BillsSteelersSteelersBillsBillsBills
Chargers -3 at BrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrownsBrowns
Texans +7 at JaguarsJaguarsTexansJaguarsTexansJaguars
Bears +7 at VikingsVikingsBearsVikingsVikingsBears
Lions +3 at PatriotsPatriotsLionsPatriotsPatriotsPatriots
Seahawks +5.5 at SaintsSeahawksSeahawksSeahawksSaintsSeahawks
Dolphins -3 at JetsDolphinsJetsDolphinsJetsJets
Falcons +9 at BuccaneersBuccaneersFalconsBuccaneersBuccaneersBuccaneers
Titans -2 at CommandersCommandersCommandersTitansCommandersCommanders
49ers -6.5 at Panthers49ersPanthers49ersPanthersPanthers
Eagles -5.5 at CardinalsCardinalsCardinalsEaglesCardinalsCardinals
Cowboys +4.5 at RamsCowboysCowboysCowboysRamsCowboys
Bengals +3 at RavensBengalsBengalsRavensRavensRavens
Raiders +7 at ChiefsChiefsRaidersChiefsRaidersChiefs
Best BetPackersBrownsJaguarsVikingsBuccaneers
Last Week's Record5-9-29-5-27-7-28-6-26-8-2
2022 Record27-35-241-21-232-30-236-26-229-33-2
2022 Best Bet Record3-13-11-33-13-1
2022 Unanimous Pick Record2-1-1    
2022 Majority Pick Record34-28-2    
2021 Record129-140-3134-135-3N/A145-124-3136-133-3
2020 Record121-127-8128-120-8N/A115-133-8118-130-8
2019 Record126-124-6140-110-6N/A127-123-6134-116-6
2018 Record125-122-9134-113-9N/AN/A120-127-9
2017 Record117-125-14128-114-14N/AN/A98-144-14
2016 Record140-111-5130-121-5N/AN/A132-119-5
2015 Record134-114-8120-128-8N/AN/A121-127-8
2014 Record123-128-5140-111-5N/AN/A128-123-5
2013 Record132-114-10118-128-10N/AN/A128-118-10
2012 Record110-140-6125-125-6N/AN/A123-127-6
2011 Record121-128-7134-115-7N/AN/A127-122-7
2010 Record129-122-5134-117-5N/AN/A134-117-5
2009 Record123-130-3132-121-3N/AN/A126-127-3
2008 Record132-114-10128-118-10N/AN/A130-116-10
2007 Record127-120118-129N/AN/A130-117
2006 Record118-129N/AN/AN/AN/A
2005 Record121-126N/AN/AN/AN/A
2004 Record124-124N/AN/AN/AN/A
2003 Record121-126118-129N/AN/AN/A
2002 Record113-136123-126N/AN/AN/A
2001 Record124-113117-120N/AN/AN/A
2000 Record123-117134-106N/AN/AN/A
WRITERCOMMENT
EricksonThis is another "what am I missing?" slate of games — the Giants, already struggling on offense, could be starting a gimpy Daniel Jones or a QB off the practice squad. My line for the Packers is in double-digits. Second best is the Cowboys.
PianowskiWhen in doubt, go ugly with the underdogs.
WhalenI love this spot for the Jags. Last week's loss felt like a big step back for Trevor Lawrence, but I'm willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and chalk that one up to the rainy and windy conditions. Give me the Jags to pile up points at home.
PayneI still think the Bears are a terrible team and the two games they won were home weather games. The Texans haven't won a game (though they have that Week 1 tie) and only have a -20-point differential. Everyone else in the league has at least one win yet eight teams have a -20-point differential or worse.
Del DonBacking heavier favorites more than usual, but this week has some potential setups for a few home teams to roll. 

The players:

• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.

• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.

• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.

• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.

• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.

Want to Read More?
Subscribe to RotoWire to see the full article.

We reserve some of our best content for our paid subscribers. Plus, if you choose to subscribe you can discuss this article with the author and the rest of the RotoWire community.

Get Instant Access To This Article Get Access To This Article
RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
Beating the Book: Bucs Bounce Back, Ravens Outlast Bengals + Full Week 5 Picks
Beating the Book: Bucs Bounce Back, Ravens Outlast Bengals + Full Week 5 Picks
Survivor: Week 5 Strategy & Picks
Survivor: Week 5 Strategy & Picks
NFL Week 5 Picks, Predictions, Props, and Best Bets For Every Game
NFL Week 5 Picks, Predictions, Props, and Best Bets For Every Game
Target Breakdown: Week 4 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 5 Waiver Picks
Target Breakdown: Week 4 WR/TE Usage Recap & Week 5 Waiver Picks