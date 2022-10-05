Staff Picks: Week 5

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Put down another win for Scott Pianowski, who went 9-5-2 last week to improve to 41-21-2 this season — 64 percent. He has a five-game lead over defending champ Kevin Payne.

Dalton Del Don finally lost a best bet, dropping to 3-1 as the group went 3-2. Majority picks had their first losing week, going 6-8-2.

There is one unanimous pick this week — the Browns +3 vs. Chargers. Pianowski likes the Browns so much he made them his best bet.

