Staff Picks: Week 5

Put down another win for Scott Pianowski, who went 9-5-2 last week to improve to 41-21-2 this season — 64 percent. He has a five-game lead over defending champ Kevin Payne.
Dalton Del Don finally lost a best bet, dropping to 3-1 as the group went 3-2. Majority picks had their first losing week, going 6-8-2.
There is one unanimous pick this week — the Browns +3 vs. Chargers. Pianowski likes the Browns so much he made them his best bet.
Put down another win for Scott Pianowski, who went 9-5-2 last week to improve to 41-21-2 this season — 64 percent. He has a five-game lead over defending champ Kevin Payne.
Dalton Del Don finally lost a best bet, dropping to 3-1 as the group went 3-2. Majority picks had their first losing week, going 6-8-2.
There is one unanimous pick this week — the Browns +3 vs. Chargers. Pianowski likes the Browns so much he made them his best bet.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Colts +3 at Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Broncos
|Colts
|Broncos
|Giants +8.5 vs. Packers (London)
|Packers
|Packers
|Packers
|Giants
|Giants
|Steelers +14 at Bills
|Steelers
|Steelers
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Chargers -3 at Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Browns
|Texans +7 at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Texans
|Jaguars
|Texans
|Jaguars
|Bears +7 at Vikings
|Vikings
|Bears
|Vikings
|Vikings
|Bears
|Lions +3 at Patriots
|Patriots
|Lions
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Patriots
|Seahawks +5.5 at Saints
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Seahawks
|Saints
|Seahawks
|Dolphins -3 at Jets
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Dolphins
|Jets
|Jets
|Falcons +9 at Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Falcons
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Buccaneers
|Titans -2 at Commanders
|Commanders
|Commanders
|Titans
|Commanders
|Commanders
|49ers -6.5 at Panthers
|49ers
|Panthers
|49ers
|Panthers
|Panthers
|Eagles -5.5 at Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Eagles
|Cardinals
|Cardinals
|Cowboys +4.5 at Rams
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Rams
|Cowboys
|Bengals +3 at Ravens
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Ravens
|Raiders +7 at Chiefs
|Chiefs
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|Raiders
|Chiefs
|Best Bet
|Packers
|Browns
|Jaguars
|Vikings
|Buccaneers
|Last Week's Record
|5-9-2
|9-5-2
|7-7-2
|8-6-2
|6-8-2
|2022 Record
|27-35-2
|41-21-2
|32-30-2
|36-26-2
|29-33-2
|2022 Best Bet Record
|3-1
|3-1
|1-3
|3-1
|3-1
|2022 Unanimous Pick Record
|2-1-1
|2022 Majority Pick Record
|34-28-2
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|This is another "what am I missing?" slate of games — the Giants, already struggling on offense, could be starting a gimpy Daniel Jones or a QB off the practice squad. My line for the Packers is in double-digits. Second best is the Cowboys.
|Pianowski
|When in doubt, go ugly with the underdogs.
|Whalen
|I love this spot for the Jags. Last week's loss felt like a big step back for Trevor Lawrence, but I'm willing to give him the benefit of the doubt and chalk that one up to the rainy and windy conditions. Give me the Jags to pile up points at home.
|Payne
|I still think the Bears are a terrible team and the two games they won were home weather games. The Texans haven't won a game (though they have that Week 1 tie) and only have a -20-point differential. Everyone else in the league has at least one win yet eight teams have a -20-point differential or worse.
|Del Don
|Backing heavier favorites more than usual, but this week has some potential setups for a few home teams to roll.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019 and 2020 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.