Staff Picks: Wild-Card Playoffs

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.

Congratulations to Scott Pianowski for winning the 2022 Staff Picks title in dominating fashion. Pianowski led wire-to-wire, finishing 149-114-8, 16 games ahead of the field, to beat the vig at 56.7 percent (not including ties).

Pianowski won Week 18 at 12-4 with Nick Whalen going 11-5 and Dalton Del Don at 10-6. Four of five best bets hit last week, as did the group's long unanimous pick. Majority picks went 9-7.

This week's wild-card games produced two unanimous picks — the 49ers -9.5 and the Bengals -7. Whalen made the 49ers his best bet, while Pianowski took the Bengals.

Note that the Dolphins-Bills line opened at Buffalo -9.5, but jumped to -13 — after picks were submitted but before the article was posted — with the news of Tua Tagovailoa being out. The only writer to change his pick after the line moved was noted Bills fan Kevin Payne, who switched to Miami. Make of that what you will.

Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.