Staff Picks: Wild-Card Playoffs

This article is part of our Staff Picks series.
Congratulations to Scott Pianowski for winning the 2022 Staff Picks title in dominating fashion. Pianowski led wire-to-wire, finishing 149-114-8, 16 games ahead of the field, to beat the vig at 56.7 percent (not including ties).
Pianowski won Week 18 at 12-4 with Nick Whalen going 11-5 and Dalton Del Don at 10-6. Four of five best bets hit last week, as did the group's long unanimous pick. Majority picks went 9-7.
This week's wild-card games produced two unanimous picks — the 49ers -9.5 and the Bengals -7. Whalen made the 49ers his best bet, while Pianowski took the Bengals.
Note that the Dolphins-Bills line opened at Buffalo -9.5, but jumped to -13 — after picks were submitted but before the article was posted — with the news of Tua Tagovailoa being out. The only writer to change his pick after the line moved was noted Bills fan Kevin Payne, who switched to Miami. Make of that what you will.
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Seahawks +9.5 at 49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Chargers -1.5 at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Dolphins +13 at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Giants +3 at Vikings
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Vikings
|Giants
|Ravens +7 at Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Cowboys -2.5 at Buccaneers
|Cowboys
|Buccaneers
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Buccaneers
|Best Bet
|Giants
|Bengals
|49ers
|Jaguars
|Buccaneers
|Last Week's Record
|7-9
|12-4
|11-5
|7-9
Congratulations to Scott Pianowski for winning the 2022 Staff Picks title in dominating fashion. Pianowski led wire-to-wire, finishing 149-114-8, 16 games ahead of the field, to beat the vig at 56.7 percent (not including ties).
Pianowski won Week 18 at 12-4 with Nick Whalen going 11-5 and Dalton Del Don at 10-6. Four of five best bets hit last week, as did the group's long unanimous pick. Majority picks went 9-7.
This week's wild-card games produced two unanimous picks — the 49ers -9.5 and the Bengals -7. Whalen made the 49ers his best bet, while Pianowski took the Bengals.
Note that the Dolphins-Bills line opened at Buffalo -9.5, but jumped to -13 — after picks were submitted but before the article was posted — with the news of Tua Tagovailoa being out. The only writer to change his pick after the line moved was noted Bills fan Kevin Payne, who switched to Miami. Make of that what you will.
Odds from BetMGM. Use the BetMGM Bonus Code for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.
|MATCHUP
|ERICKSON
|PIANOWSKI
|WHALEN
|PAYNE
|DEL DON
|Seahawks +9.5 at 49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|49ers
|Chargers -1.5 at Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Chargers
|Chargers
|Jaguars
|Jaguars
|Dolphins +13 at Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Bills
|Dolphins
|Bills
|Giants +3 at Vikings
|Giants
|Giants
|Giants
|Vikings
|Giants
|Ravens +7 at Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Bengals
|Cowboys -2.5 at Buccaneers
|Cowboys
|Buccaneers
|Cowboys
|Cowboys
|Buccaneers
|Best Bet
|Giants
|Bengals
|49ers
|Jaguars
|Buccaneers
|Last Week's Record
|7-9
|12-4
|11-5
|7-9
|10-6
|2022 Record
|127-136-8
|149-114-8
|124-139-8
|131-132-8
|133-130-8
|2022 Best Bet Record
|8-10
|8-9-1
|9-9
|8-9-1
|10-8
|2022 Unanimous Pick Record
|12-11-2
|2022 Majority Pick Record
|128-135-8
|2021 Playoff Record
|7-6
|9-4
|NA
|7-6
|8-5
|2020 Playoff Record
|5-8
|8-5
|NA
|6-7
|7-6
|2019 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|4-7
|7-4
|2018 Playoff Record
|3-6-1
|1-8-1
|NA
|N/A
|2-7-1
|2017 Playoff Record
|5-6
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2016 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|6-5
|2015 Playoff Record
|5-6
|2-9
|NA
|N/A
|1-10
|2014 Playoff Record
|10-1
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|9-2
|2013 Playoff Record
|5-4-2
|3-6-2
|NA
|N/A
|4-5-2
|2012 Playoff Record
|4-6-1
|5-5-1
|NA
|N/A
|8-2-1
|2011 Playoff Record
|8-3
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|7-4
|2010 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|8-3
|2009 Playoff Record
|5-6
|4-7
|NA
|N/A
|5-6
|2008 Playoff Record
|6-5
|5-6
|NA
|N/A
|4-7
|2007 Playoff Record
|8-3
|3-8
|NA
|N/A
|2-9
|2006 Playoff Record
|7-4
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Playoff Record
|5-6
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Playoff Record
|6-5
|N/A
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Playoff Record
|6-5
|7-4
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Playoff Record
|6-4-1
|7-3-1
|NA
|N/A
|N/A
|2021 Record
|129-140-3
|134-135-3
|N/A
|145-124-3
|136-133-3
|2020 Record
|121-127-8
|128-120-8
|N/A
|115-133-8
|118-130-8
|2019 Record
|126-124-6
|140-110-6
|N/A
|127-123-6
|134-116-6
|2018 Record
|125-122-9
|134-113-9
|N/A
|N/A
|120-127-9
|2017 Record
|117-125-14
|128-114-14
|N/A
|N/A
|98-144-14
|2016 Record
|140-111-5
|130-121-5
|N/A
|N/A
|132-119-5
|2015 Record
|134-114-8
|120-128-8
|N/A
|N/A
|121-127-8
|2014 Record
|123-128-5
|140-111-5
|N/A
|N/A
|128-123-5
|2013 Record
|132-114-10
|118-128-10
|N/A
|N/A
|128-118-10
|2012 Record
|110-140-6
|125-125-6
|N/A
|N/A
|123-127-6
|2011 Record
|121-128-7
|134-115-7
|N/A
|N/A
|127-122-7
|2010 Record
|129-122-5
|134-117-5
|N/A
|N/A
|134-117-5
|2009 Record
|123-130-3
|132-121-3
|N/A
|N/A
|126-127-3
|2008 Record
|132-114-10
|128-118-10
|N/A
|N/A
|130-116-10
|2007 Record
|127-120
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|130-117
|2006 Record
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2005 Record
|121-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2004 Record
|124-124
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2003 Record
|121-126
|118-129
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2002 Record
|113-136
|123-126
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2001 Record
|124-113
|117-120
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|2000 Record
|123-117
|134-106
|N/A
|N/A
|N/A
|WRITER
|COMMENT
|Erickson
|No, I haven't switched souls with Liss. But the Vikings needed a miracle field goal to beat the Giants at home three weeks ago, and now that they're down two more starting OL. It's a shame that the Cowboys are playing the Bucs — I wanted to pick against both of them.
|Pianowski
|The playoffs should be a blast starting next week, but it's a lukewarm first slate. Baltimore and Miami aren't expected to have their starting quarterbacks. The Seahawks probably don't have much upside. Tampa Bay won the NFC South with a losing record. Next week, things will perk up. I am not overly confident with any of these WC spread picks, let me be clear on that.
|Whalen
|I choose between San Francisco and Cincinnati as my best bet this week, but I'll gave the edge to the Niners. They're at home, they're (mostly) healthy and they face a Seattle team that needed overtime to get past the Baker Mayfield Rams a week ago. The Niners' defense has carried them all season, but the offense has quietly topped 30 points seven times in the last 10 games.
|Payne
|Cowboys were a close second for the best bet, I just think that the Chargers have a limited defense. On a neutral field, what's the spread between the Bills-Chiefs or 49ers-Eagles for that matter?
|Del Don
|Tampa Bay was obviously preferred at +3, but I like the Bucs setup to win outright anyway.
The players:
• Jeff Erickson: RotoWire Senior Editor, 2001, 2008, 2013, 2015, 2016 Staff Picks champ. Writes the Weekly Rankings. Covers and roots for the Bengals.
• Scott Pianowski: Fantasy expert for Yahoo! Sports, and also contributes to RotoWire. 2009, 2011, 2014, 2017, 2019, 2020 and 2022 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the Patriots.
• Nick Whalen: RotoWire Senior Media Analyst. Writes Beating the Book. Roots for the Jaguars.
• Kevin Payne: RotoWire Staff Writer, 2021 Staff Picks champ. Writes our Waiver Wire column. Roots for the Bills.
• Dalton Del Don: Fantasy Expert for Yahoo! Sports, 2007 Staff Picks champ. Roots for the 49ers.
Legal sportsbooks recently launched in Maryland and Ohio. Stay up to date with the latest BetMGM Maryland bonus code and the BetMGM Ohio bonus code.