Sunday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Seattle Seahawks vs. Green Bay Packers

Sunday night's game between the visiting Green Bay Packers (9-4) and the home team Seattle Seahawks (8-5) carries mammoth stakes for both sides, which hopefully will bring the best out of both teams in what should be an entertaining game if so. Weather might or might not be an issue – please follow up closer to kickoff on that – but this otherwise be a compelling matchup between two good teams. The over/under is 47.0 with the Packers favored by 2.5 points.

QUARTERBACK

RUNNING BACK

Zach Charbonnet ($9000 DK, $11000 FD) is a tough fade with Kenneth Walker doubtful, though that's not to skip mention of RB2 Kenny McIntosh ($3000 DK, $5000 FD), who played 15 snaps last week and could very well be a quality player himself. Still, Charbonnet is expected to get the first, second, and sometimes third chance before McIntosh gets his opportunities. The Packers run defense has been solid enough this year, but they lack personnel at linebacker.

Josh Jacobs ($11400 DK, $15000 FD) is maybe the most pressing question on this slate, because his expensiveness should keep his ownership lower than that of Charbonnet. Jacobs has a tough matchup against a Seattle defense that will be gunning for him, but Jacobs has thrived in close-quarters matchups plenty of times throughout his career, including this year. A tough matchup is not a true deterrent to Jacobs, because he's prepared to scrape out yardage. Guys like Emanuel Wilson ($1400 DK, $7000 FD) and Chris Brooks ($2400 DK, $6000 FD) are quality backups for Green Bay and either of them could chip in from scrimmage, but in general this looks like a game where Jacobs will be expected to earn his pay.

WIDE RECEIVER + TIGHT END

Jaxon Smith-Njigba ($8800 DK, $14500 FD) and DK Metcalf ($8400 DK, $12000 FD) are both dangerous fades here, because the Packers' cornerback personnel is badly compromised with Jaire Alexander and Javon Bullard out. Tyler Lockett ($4000 DK, $9500 FD) could pop up for the same reason, but he's been losing snaps over the last month to Jake Bobo ($1000 DK, $6000 FD), though Bobo is not nearly as interesting as Lockett or Noah Fant ($3600 DK, $7500 FD). Fant has been hurt pretty much all year, but it would be bizarre if he were to finish the season with not even one good game. AJ Barner and Pharaoh Brown are mostly blockers at tight end, but they can probably be expected to play around 20 snaps each.





The Packers pass catchers are always an intimidating question on a single-game slate. Jayden Reed ($8000 DK, $10000 FD) is far and away the most capable, and Matt LaFleur implied that Green Bay intends to get Reed more usage, but to this point LaFleur has often sent Reed to the bench to bring out hyper-specialist functions in his place, usually related to blocking. That LaFleur couldn't get over that might be why they lost last week. Anyway, it's a tough matchup with Devon Witherspoon on the other side, but to this point in time it has been the case that when Green Bay tries to use Reed, he produces. With that said, Romeo Doubs ($6600 DK, $8000 FD) is a totally solid starter on the boundary and Christian Watson ($7000 DK, $9500 FD) has utility as a big-play specialist. Tucker Kraft ($5800 DK, $8000 FD) continues to prove himself as one of the NFL's top tight ends, moreover, and he can't be ignored here, either. Dontayvion Wicks ($5400 DK, $7500 FD) probably should have his playing time reduced, but he's often the less-productive player LaFleur puts on the field at Reed's expense.

KICKER

Jason Myers ($5200 DK, $9000 FD) might play for the underdog, but he's also probably the better player between himself and Green Bay kicker Brandon McManus ($5000 DK, $9000 FD) at this point. McManus has made 11 of 12 field goals with Green Bay, to be fair, but he has only been tested from beyond 50 yards once. Myers has made 20 of his 23 field goals while making 7 of 9 from beyond 50 yards, by contrast.

DEFENSE/SPECIAL TEAMS

The Seahawks ($4200 DK, $8500 FD) have a confusing projection, seemingly with a wide range of potential outcomes. The Packers offense is plainly dangerous in myriad ways, yet the same might be true with a Seattle defense loaded with standout disruptors in the front seven. The Packers are a talented group who are well-coached.

Green Bay ($4600 DK, $8500 FD) seems weaker on defense than the Seahawks right now, if only because their top two cornerbacks are out in this game. The Packers have some very good players on defense still, but missing cornerbacks isn't ideal with Jaxon Smith-Njigba and DK Metcalf up.