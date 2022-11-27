Sunday Night Football Picks: Philadelphia Eagles vs. Green Bay Packers Best Bets and Predictions

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Eagles vs. Packers: Best Bets for Sunday Night Football, Week 12

The Eagles are a 7-point home favorite and -275 on the moneyline. The over/under number is 45.5. The Eagles' team total is 26.5 points while the Packers' team total is 19.5. These odds are from DraftKings Sportsbook. The Eagles are 9-1 while averaging 26 points while allowing 18 per game. The 4-7 Packers are scoring 18 points per game and giving up 22 per contest.

Eagles vs. Packers Betting Picks This Week

The Eagles have split their last two games, and for the first time all year, they haven't looked like a dominant team. In those recent games, they're averaging 19 points after scoring at least 24 points in six of their first seven games. Defensively, they've held opponents to 17 or fewer points in five of their last six contests. Teams have tried to run the ball on them lately, but they actually were not allowing four yards per carry against the Commanders and Colts.

Aside from a fourth-quarter offensive explosion against Dallas in Week 10, the Packers have scored 17 points or less in each game since Week 8. In four road games, they're averaging 15 points. Defensively, Green Bay has been excellent against the pass but vulnerable against the run.

Eagles vs. Packers Best Bets: Eagles -7 and Packers' team total under 19.5

Eagles vs. Packers Predictions for Sunday Night Football

The Green Bay offense has shown signs of life since Christian Watson scored five touchdowns over the last two games. But their offense has struggled with consistency all year. The Eagles' pass defense has a significant advantage over the Packers' receivers, and Aaron Rodgers has been missing easy throws. Green Bay will likely have issues sustaining drives. On the other side of the ball, this is the type of game the Eagles love. They can use their excellent offensive line to run the ball. And if the Packers choose to load the box, we saw what Ryan Tannehill did to them in that scenario last week. It would be fooling for Green Bay to see out against the run.

Prediction: The Eagles should win this game 24-14.