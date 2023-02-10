Super Bowl Picks: Odds, Expert Picks, Props and Predictions for Super Bowl 57

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Best Bets for Super Bowl LVII

It's finally here. After a four-month regular season, a month of playoffs, and a two-week layoff that felt like an eternity, we reach the end of the road Sunday in Phoenix as the top seeds in the AFC and NFC square off in the desert. On paper, it's about as even of a matchup as you could have cooked up. Both the Chiefs and Eagles are at-or-near the top of essentially every important metric and both have impressed all season and postseason.

We wrap up the season here with our best bets for the Super Bowl that go beyond just the usual spread and total picks. We'll have plenty of appealing props and alternative bets that are available at a wide range of sportsbooks as you get ready to lock in your card for Sunday. Let's get to it and I appreciate everyone following along with me all season.

Super Bowl 57 Betting Picks

Date Game Matchup Week 18 Picks Sunday, February 12 Eagles vs. Chiefs Eagles -1.5 Under 51.0

Predictions for Super Bowl LVII

In this article, we'll dig into the Super Bowl odds along with our predictions for the Big Game -- both against the spread and on the totals.

Conference Championship ATS Record: 0-2

Conference Championship Record on Totals: 1-1

Divisional Round ATS Record: 2-2

Divisional Round Record on Totals: 2-2

Wild Card Round Weekend ATS Record: 4-2

Wild Card Round Record on Totals: 1-5

Playoff Record ATS: 6-6

Playoff Record on Totals: 4-8

Regular Season Record ATS: 117-116-6

Regular Season Record on Totals: 114-124-1

Super Bowl 57 Betting Odds and Line Movement

There hasn't been much in the way of line movement on the spread, at least in comparison to the total, which has been a moving target since opening. The Eagles opened as -2.5-point favorites and that number has slowly come down to Eagles -1.5 and hasn't budged since Jan. 31.

As far as the action is concerned, the Eagles are definitively the public side here. According to our friends at DraftKings Sportsbook, 71 percent of the money and 68 percent of the betting volume on the spread is being put on the Iggles.

The total and moneyline splits are fascinating. The over (51) is carrying the market with 56 percent of the money. As for the moneyline, we have split action right down the middle with each team drawing 50 percent of the action. In fact, the Chiefs have a higher betting volume in the moneyline market (55%)

Eagles vs. Chiefs

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Chiefs Eagles -1.5 PHI -125; KC +105 46.5

By now, you've heard everything you could possibly want to hear about this game. You've read all the articles, set up Tweet notifications, and scoured all the charts looking for that one crucial mismatch that the books might be missing. That one edge.

I've done the same. It wasn't groundbreaking to say, "the Eagles have the better roster, but the Chiefs have Patrick Mahomes" two weeks ago and it's not groundbreaking now. So let's cut right to it.

I like the Eagles in this one. I like them in several ways. I like them against the spread for the full game. I like them to lead after halftime.

Does it make me a little queasy that I'm on a team that's drawing over 70 percent of the public money? Sure. Does it make me even more queasy to be backing Jalen Hurts over Patrick Mahomes, who is playing in his third Super Bowl? Absolutely.

Still, in the end, the Eagles are the better team top to bottom. I worry about their lack of experience and the fact that they've had a relatively easy road to get here, but there's also something to be said for them simply handling their business no matter who they've faced all season. The offense is varied and that makes it very hard to defend. Load the box? And then what, leave your young corners on islands against A.J. Brown and DeVonta Smith? Or the alternative, where the Chiefs have a light box and the Eagles have space to run all over them? Feels like a brutal spot for the KC defense, even with Steve Spagnuolo certainly ready to throw the kitchen sink at Philly. Philadelphia's defense also seems to have a decided advantage. It racked up a league-leading 70 sacks in the regular season and has been Hell on Wheels in the postseason. Kansas City has the best player at the most important position in sports, but it lacks the depth and top-end talent around him save for Travis Kelce.

Spread Pick: Philadelphia -1.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 51.0 (DraftKings)

Prediction: Eagles 30, Chiefs 20

Super Bowl 57 Player Props and Best Bets

Check out our favorite Super Bowl LVII picks against the spread and on totals available at multiple NFL betting sites. For those in Massachusetts, get ahead of the game and stay up to date with the latest Massachusetts Sports Betting Promos at all Massachusetts Betting Apps and Massachusetts Sportsbooks here at RotoWire.

Marquez Valdes-Scantling Anytime TD (+290)

Haason Reddick First Sack (+400)

Eagles -1.5 (-110)

Eagles First Half Spread (-0.5) (+100)

Jalen Hurts Anytime TD (+100)

Kenneth Gainwell Anytime TD (+360)

QB to Score 1+ Receiving Touchdown (+4000)

Noah Gray Anytime TD (+800)

Eagles -1.5/Under 50.5 (+260)

Haason Reddick MVP (+3500)

Jalen Hurts Under 244.5 Passing Yards (-110)

