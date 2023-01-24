Fantasy Football
SXM Highlights: Better Weapons in Cincinnati

SXM Highlights: Better Weapons in Cincinnati

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Nick Whalen 
January 24, 2023

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series.

Tight end Hayden Hurst stepped up to contribute 5 catches for 59 yards and a TD in Cincinnati's victory over Buffalo. Nick Whalen suggests that the emergence of Hurst along with the Bengals' other weapons was one of the differences in the matchup with the Bills, but how does their offense stack up against Kansas City's?

