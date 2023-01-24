SXM Highlights: Better Weapons in Cincinnati

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series.

Tight end Hayden Hurst stepped up to contribute 5 catches for 59 yards and a TD in Cincinnati's victory over Buffalo. Nick Whalen suggests that the emergence of Hurst along with the Bengals' other weapons was one of the differences in the matchup with the Bills, but how does their offense stack up against Kansas City's?

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM? Listen 8-10pm EST Monday through Friday, 1-3pm EST on Saturday, and 9-10am EST Sunday. Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET. Learn more here.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.