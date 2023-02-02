SXM Highlights: Did Denver Get Desperate?

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series.

Reports out of Denver indicate that Sean Payton wasn't the Broncos' top choice for their open head coaching position. Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson discuss if the Broncos settled for Payton after striking out with two other coaching candidates.

