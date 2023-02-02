Fantasy Football
Fantasy Sports
Daily Fantasy Sports
Sports Betting
Subscribe Now
SXM Highlights: Did Denver Get Desperate?

SXM Highlights: Did Denver Get Desperate?

Written by 
Jeff Erickson 
Nick Whalen 
February 2, 2023

This article is part of our SXM Highlights series.

Reports out of Denver indicate that Sean Payton wasn't the Broncos' top choice for their open head coaching position. Nick Whalen and Jeff Erickson discuss if the Broncos settled for Payton after striking out with two other coaching candidates.

Did you know you can hear RotoWire experts on SiriusXM? Listen 8-10pm EST Monday through Friday, 1-3pm EST on Saturday, and 9-10am EST Sunday. Go to XM 87 or Sirius 210. Also catch our SXM MLB Network show Saturdays 5-6pm ET.  Learn more here.

PLEASE know that all our video and radio clip postings are IN ADDITION to the already scheduled article publications. We are NOT posting videos or radio clips as a substitute for articles. These clips are merely additional content, following our belief that "more is more". We want to get our beloved subscribers as much content as possible.

RotoWire Community
Join Our Subscriber-Only NFL Chat
Chat with our writers and other RotoWire NFL fans for all the pre-game info and in-game banter.
Join The Discussion
ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson
Jeff Erickson is a co-founder of RotoWire and the only two-time winner of Baseball Writer of the Year from the Fantasy Sports Writers Association. He's also in the FSWA Hall of Fame. He roots for the Reds, Bengals, Red Wings, Pacers and Northwestern University (the real NU).
Nick Whalen
Nick Whalen
Now in his 10th year with the company, Nick is RotoWire's Senior Media Analyst, a position he took on after several years as the Head of Basketball Content. A two-time FSWA award winner, Nick co-hosts RotoWire's flagship show on Sirius XM alongside Jeff Erickson. He also co-hosts RotoWire's Football and Basketball podcasts. You can catch Nick's NBA and NFL analysis on VSiN and DraftKings, as well as RotoWire's various social and video channels. Follow him on Twitter and Instagram @wha1en.
Will Bill O’Brien Help The Patriots Super Bowl Odds In 2023?
Will Bill O’Brien Help The Patriots Super Bowl Odds In 2023?
What Offseason Changes Will Mean For 2023 Patriots Super Bowl Odds
What Offseason Changes Will Mean For 2023 Patriots Super Bowl Odds
Early Look At Super Bowl 57 Spreads, Totals, And Moneylines
Early Look At Super Bowl 57 Spreads, Totals, And Moneylines
Target Breakdown: 2022 Season in Review for NFL Wide Receivers
Target Breakdown: 2022 Season in Review for NFL Wide Receivers
Dynasty Watch: Olamide Zaccheaus Free Agency
Dynasty Watch: Olamide Zaccheaus Free Agency
NFL Reactions: Conference Championship Weekend
NFL Reactions: Conference Championship Weekend