Thanksgiving Day NFL Bets: New York Giants vs. Dallas Cowboys Odds, Picks and Predictions

NFL Picks: NFL Best Bets And Player Props For New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys, Week 12

After losing at home to the Lions on Sunday, the Giants have a quick turnaround with a Thanksgiving Day game against the Cowboys. They suffered a few key injuries against the Lions, so the short week likely won't help matters. Let's dig into this matchup and highlight some wagers to consider.

Last article record: 1-2 (-1.09 units)

Season record: 14-15-1 (-3.57 units)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Betting Spread, Moneyline Odds, and Total

Giants: Spread +10 (-115), +330 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Cowboys: Spread -10 (-105), -410 Moneyline (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Game Total: 45.5 points (DraftKings Sportsbook)

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Best Bets And Player Props

Dalton Schultz Over 37.5 Receiving Yards (-110 Bet MGM) for 1 unit

Despite the Cowboys scoring 40 points against the Vikings last week, Schultz had a quiet performance. He was targeted five times, catching three passes for 22 yards. The Cowboys did a lot of damage on the ground and built up a huge lead early, which resulted in Dak Prescott only attempting 25 passes.

Heading into Week 11, Schultz had three straight games with a least five receptions and 49 receiving yards. He's been one of Prescott's favorite targets, and should remain so moving forward. The Giants have allowed the seventh-most receiving yards in the league to tight ends, and they are dealing with key injuries in their secondary, including to standout safety Xavier McKinney (hand). They will be compromised in the middle of the field, potentially setting up Schultz to thrive.

Dak Prescott Over 242.5 Passing Yards (-114 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

McKinney isn't the only member of the Giants' secondary that is hurting right now. Their top cornerback Adoree' Jackson suffered an MCL sprain that could sideline him for multiple games. Their number two cornerback Fabian Moreau (oblique) also left Sunday's game and was unable to return. If he and Jackson are both out, the Giants are going to be in serious trouble.

Even if Moreau is able to play, the Giants are looking at cornerbacks Nick McCloud, Darnay Holmes and Cor'Dale Flott seeing a significant number of snaps. That's not ideal against the duo of CeeDee Lamb and Michael Gallup. There is some blowout risk here that could mean fewer pass attempts for Prescott in the second half, but with all of the Giants' injuries, and him throwing for at least 250 passing yards in each of the last three games, the over is still the way to go.

Darius Slayton Over 46.5 Receiving Yards (-115 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Slayton had another big performance last week, catching five passes for 86 yards. He was targeted a season-high 10 times in a game that saw the Giants trying to play catchup in the second half. With that stat line, he has produced at least 58 receiving yards in five of the last six games.

This is not a great matchup against a tough Cowboys' defense, but Slayton should be very busy. Already dealing with a lack of talent at wide receiver, the Giants will now have to finish out the season without Wan'Dale Robinson, who tore his ACL against the Lions. Volume alone could carry Slayton past the over.

New York Giants at Dallas Cowboys Best Bets Summary

