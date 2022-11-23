NFL Week 12 Odds, Picks, Predictions and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Mama said there'd be days like this. And for me, it was a full weekend of Days Like That. Ugly results across the board on both spreads and totals. But as Kliff Kingsbury said after Monday night's debacle against San Francisco, we're just going to flush it and move on because this week is one of the best football weeks of the whole season.

We get three fun games on Thanksgiving, as is tradition, and a fun slate on Sunday to go with a funky Monday nighter between Indianapolis and Pittsburgh. Through 11 weeks, the under is hitting 56.3 percent of the time and underdogs are covering 56.3 percent of the time per our NFL historical spreads page. Last week was good for favorites and overs as those both went 8-6.

We'll kick off our Thanksgiving week with a look a the spread...for every game on the slate along with the totals.

Michael Rathburn kicked off our Week 12 betting content with his NFL Week 12 line movement piece that details the biggest line shifts across the league heading into this weekend.



Week 11 Record ATS: 4-8-2

Week 11 Record on Totals: 4-10

Season Record ATS: 66-62-4

Season Record on Totals: 62-69-1

Lions vs. Bills

Game Spread Moneyline Total Lions vs. Bills Bills -10 Buffalo -460; Detroit +385 53.5

The Lions seem to have woken up from their early-season swoon and have now won three straight for the first time in...a while (2017). Taking on the Bills, albeit at home, presents a different challenge than what they've faced in recent weeks, though. The line has held mostly steady at 10 but dipped down to 8.0 late last week before moving back up. Heavy favorites are struggling to cover this season and with the Lions playing well of late, I believe they will keep this one reasonably competitive.

Spread Pick: Detroit +10 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 54.0 (PointsBet)

Cowboys vs. Giants

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cowboys vs. Giants Cowboys -9 Dallas -390; New York +330 44.5

It felt like the regression monster was going to come for the Giants eventually and that's what has been happening with the G-Men losing two of their last three, including a bad home loss to the Lions. The Cowboys are coming off a lopsided beatdown of the Vikings and that seems to have fueled the line movement 2.5 points since Sunday. This is a big number, but I'm skeptical that the Giants have what it takes offensively to keep pace with with the 'Boys.

Spread Pick: Cowboys -9 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (DraftKings)

Vikings vs. Patriots

Game Spread Moneyline Total Vikings vs. Patriots Vikings -2.5 Minnesota -148; New England +135 42.5

Minnesota may have had the loudest loss of Week 12 with a 40-3 drubbing at the hands of the Cowboys. New England skates a little under the radar in contrast, but it's worth noting that the Patriots mustered just three points on offense against the Jets and needed a miracle punt return to win the game (I'm not a bitter Jets +3.5 bettor or anything). Minnesota may not be as good as its 8-1 record suggested going into last week, but it's also not as bad as what we saw Sunday. Despite the Kirk Cousins on Prime Time narratives, I'm siding with the home team here.

Spread Pick: Minnesota -2.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 42.5 (DraftKings)

Panthers vs. Broncos

Game Spread Moneyline Total Panthers vs. Broncos Broncos -2.5 Denver-130: Carolina +120 35.0

You know you're in for a gross game when the total is sitting at 35.0. The Broncos offense is terrible, but the defense is good enough to help grind out a win here and Baker Mayfield can certainly help provide some points for Denver on his own if you catch my drift.

Spread Pick: Denver -2.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 36.0 (PointsBet)

Browns vs. Buccaneers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Browns vs. Buccaneers Buccaneers -3.5 Cleveland +155; -Tampa Bay 172 42.5

The Browns are a week away from getting Deshaun Watson back so they check in as home underdogs against the Bucs, who are coming off a bye. The hook is critical here, I think this is a close, low-scoring game and siding with the Browns keeping this to a field goal or less feels like the right play. The Buccaneers are 2-2 ATS on the road and both times they failed to cover, they lost outright so I would consider Browns moneyline if I'm taking them on the spread.

Spread Pick: Cleveland +3.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 43 (PointsBet)

Jaguars vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jaguars vs. Ravens Ravens -4 Baltimore -190; Jacksonville +172 43.5

This line has held steady at 4 since opening in May. The Ravens just had a dreadful offensive showing at home against Carolina and looked rusty coming off the bye. It took some turnover magic to avoid a disastrous loss. You can't bank on that again, but the fact remains that the Ravens have now won four straight and have been road warriors this season at 4-1 ATS away from M&T Bank Stadium. I think the Ravens defense keeps a lid on Jacksonville and the offense gets in gear.

Spread Pick: Ravens -3.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (BetMGM)

Dolphins vs. Texans

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins vs. Texans Dolphins -12 Miami -625; Houston +530 46.0

Big favorites have struggled to cover this season. I think the Dolphins can buck that trend in this spot. Houston was never going to be "good" this season, but they've fallen into non-competitive territory. Miami's offense too explosive for Houston to contain and the run game might even get going against this weak Texans run D.

Spread Pick: Miami -12 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 45.5 (PointsBet)

Jets vs. Bears

Game Spread Moneyline Total Jets vs. Bears Jets -4.5 New York -205; Chicago +194 39.5

This one is putting my brain in a pretzel. As of Tuesday, we aren't certain of who's starting at quarterback for either team. While the Jets might not get appreciably worse if they go away from Zach Wilson, the Bears are in deep trouble if Justin Fields isn't good to go. As it stands, I'll take the points and side with the Bears but it might be smart to wait until the Friday injury reports come out before locking in your wager.

Spread Pick: Bears +4.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 39.5 (DraftKings)

Titans vs. Bengals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Titans vs. Bengals Bengals -1.5 Cincinnati -120; Tennessee +110 42.5

Tennessee is known for how it has performed against the spread on the road this season, but it has also been stellar when slotted as an underdog. Since that blowout loss in Buffalo early in the season, the Titans are 4-0 ATS as an underdog and 3-1 straight up. The Bengals obviously have serious offensive firepower, especially if Joe Mixon and/or Ja'Marr Chase are available. That said, Tennessee's defensive line could make this look like a vintage Joe Burrow game in the sense that Burrow is on his back all afternoon. I'll buy the Titans, who continue to be disrespected by the books.

Spread Pick: Tennessee +2.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 42.5 (BetMGM)

Commanders vs. Falcons

Game Spread Moneyline Total Commanders vs. Falcons Commanders -4 Washington -198; Atlanta +170 41.5

The Commanders are rolling right now, having won two straight and three of the last four. Atlanta meanwhile hasn't covered since Week 6 and nearly lost at home to the Bears. The Falcons won't be able to get the ground game going against the stingy Commanders' defense, and on the other side, Atlanta's secondary could be in trouble against Terry McLaurin and company.

Spread Pick: Commanders -4 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Over 41.5 (DraftKings)

Cardinals vs. Chargers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Cardinals vs. Chargers Chargers -4.5 Los Angeles -208; Arizona +180 47.5

I couldn't have been more wrong about Arizona this past week. They were completely overmatched by the 49ers and the Niners also arguably played their best game of the season. As good as the Chargers looked in their loss to the Chiefs, I'm dubious that they string together back-to-back games playing that well on offense. Still, Arizona is in shambles at this point and the Chargers are 4-0-1 ATS on the road.

Spread Pick: Chargers -4.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Over 47.5 (PointsBet)

Seahawks vs. Raiders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Seahawks vs. Raiders Seahawks -3.5 Seattle -180; Las Vegas +165 47.5

I don't buy Vegas as a team that's somehow turning it around after beating Denver in an ugly game Sunday. In fact, Denver seems to be the only team the Raiders can beat, other than the Texans, of course. The idea of them stringing together another good game on the road, in a tough environment, sounds far-fetched. I'll side with a Seattle team that's better across the board and coming off a bye.

Spread Pick: Seattle -3.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 48.0 (PointsBet)

Chiefs vs. Rams

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Rams Chiefs -14.5 Kansas City -1000; Los Angeles +700 44.0

We've got an implied score of 30-14, give or take, in this spot. The Rams are in the midst of the weakest title defense maybe ever while the Chiefs are starting to hit their stride. With a number this big, there's reason to be concerned about a backdoor cover. Even still, the Chiefs can sleepwalk in the second half and still find a way. The Rams are too banged up and out of sorts.

Spread Pick: Chiefs -14.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 44.0 (PointsBet)

49ers vs. Saints

Game Spread Moneyline Total 49ers vs. Saints 49ers -9.0 SF -390; New Orleans +350 43.5

New Orleans has yet to cover a spread on the road this season and though the Saints are coming off a win this past week, it was against the imploding Rams. The 9ers appear to be kicking into high gear and even with this big number, I believe they can win this one comfortably and get the cover.

Spread Pick: 49ers -9.0 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 43.0 (PointsBet)

Eagles vs. Packers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Packers Eagles -7.0 Philadelphia -300; Green Bay +250 45.5

We've got a spread that's right on what our guy Rath refers to as a Key Number of 7. I'm not concerned about the Eagles long-term but they have not been playing their best football of late with a bad loss to Washington and a narrow win over Indy in their last two. Green Bay hasn't been a good team to bet this whole year, though; they're 4-7 ATS overall and 2-3 on the road. Even with Green Bay being a shell of its former self, I think Rodgers can keep this one competitive in primetime. Give me the points.

Spread Pick: Packers +7 (BetMGM)

Total Pick: Over 45.5 (FanDuel)

Colts vs. Steelers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Colts vs. Steelers Indianapolis -2.5 Indianapolis -140; Pittsburgh +122 39.0

Maybe this isn't the best Monday Night Football matchup we could've drawn up but hey, it's still football. Indianapolis has shown a spark since Jeff Saturday took over and Pittsburgh's defense is closer to full strength now that T.J. Watt and Minkah Fitzpatrick are back. Indianapolis is 3-2 ATS at home and Pittsburgh is 2-3 ATS on the road. It's hard to feel great about either side here, especially with such a low total. Still, I'll roll with the home favorite squeaking this out by at least a field goal.

Spread Pick: Indianapolis -2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 39.5 (FanDuel)

Below, we take a look at our favorite Week 12 NFL best bets across multiple NFL betting sites.

