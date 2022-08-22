RotoWire Partners
Three Common Mistakes Every Drafter Makes (Video)

Three Common Mistakes Every Drafter Makes (Video)

Written by 
Peter Schoenke 
Alan Seslowsky 
August 22, 2022

This article is part of our Football Draft Kit series.

Every fantasy football drafter has made these three mistakes. Peter Schoenke and Alan Seslowsky identify the best way to construct your roster, how you should approach the TE position, and when to strike on QB. Who are the must-avoid and must-draft players?

💡Viewing Tip: Click the Youtube logo on the bottom right corner of the video. You will be able to view the video on the Rotowire Youtube Channel. There you can skip/fast forward as desired. 

🏈 Check out our free top 150 PPR fantasy football rankings 

🎙Prefer to listen to the audio-only podcast version?

ABOUT THE AUTHORS
Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke
Peter Schoenke is the president and co-founder of RotoWire.com. He's been elected to the hall of fame for both the Fantasy Sports Trade Association and Fantasy Sports Writers Association and also won the Best Fantasy Baseball Article on the Internet in 2005 from the FSWA. He roots for for the Minnesota Twins, Vikings and T-Wolves.
Alan Seslowsky
Alan Seslowsky
Alan's passion for fantasy sports, depth of player analysis, and curiosity about the details are the pillars of his broadcasting style. He is a three time champion of the NFFC's "Beat Chris Liss" high stakes contest. In addition to RotoWire, Alan has contributed analysis and commentary for DFS Army, Dynasty Depot and RosterWatch.
