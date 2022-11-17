Thursday Night Football Best Bets: NFL Picks and Player Props for Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

NFL Picks: Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans Expert Bets and Player Props for NFL Week 11

Thursday Night Football brings a matchup between the Green Bay Packers and the Tennessee Titans. The Packers pulled off a win against the Cowboys in Week 10 and badly need to string together another as they try claim a Wild Card spot in the NFC. Let's dig into the betting market for this game and discuss three wagers to consider.

Last article record: 0-3 (-3.00 units)

Season record: 12-18 (-8.83 units)

Green Bay Packers vs. Tennessee Titans Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Packers: Spread -3.5 (-105), Moneyline -170

Titans: Spread +3.5 (-115), Moneyline +145

Game Total: 41 points

Thursday Night Football - Packers vs. Titans Best Bets and Player Props

Under 41 Points (-110 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Neither one of these teams have explosive offenses. The Packers have scored an average of 18.5 points per game and the Titans are right behind them at 18.4 points per game. That puts both teams inside the bottom 10 in the league in points per game. Both teams have talented running backs, but their limitations at wide receiver cap their offensive upsides.

The Titans are the main reason why the under is appealing. Each of their last five game totals came in under 41 points. Over their last four games, none of them had more than 37 combined points. Both teams should look to control the time of possession with their productive running backs, so with the potential for a limited number of offensive possessions, points could be at a premium.

Derrick Henry Anytime Touchdown Scorer (-150 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Broncos did about as good of a job as possible holding Henry in check last week. He was busy again, totaling 19 carries for the Titans. However, he finished with just 53 rushing yards and no touchdowns. On the bright side, he received two carries inside the red zone, giving him a total of 25 red zone carries this season.

With his heavy workload, Henry has at least one touchdown in six of his nine games. With three multi-touchdown performances, he has a total of nine scores for the season. The Packers have allowed the seventh-most rushing yards per game in the league, so Henry could find himself with multiple opportunities to record a touchdown.

Allen Lazard Over 45.5 Receiving Yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Packers went into this season with plenty of question marks at wide receiver. Lazard hasn't recorded any mind-blowing stats, but he has become one of Aaron Rodgers' most trusted options. He already has 55 targets through eight games, compared to his 60 targets over 15 games last season.

With Lazard receiving more opportunities, he has recorded at least 46 receiving yards in a game four times, and he had exactly 45 yards in two others. This is a good matchup for him to hit the over when you consider that the Titans have allowed the second-most passing yards per game in the league. They have given up an average of 13.7 yards per reception to wide receivers.

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks - Packers vs. Titans

