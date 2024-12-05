Thursday Night Football DFS Breakdown: Packers vs. Lions

This article is part of our DFS NFL series.

After the NFL had three games last Thursday for Thanksgiving, we're back to just one Thursday game for Week 14. It's a great matchup between the Lions and Packers. Let's dig into the DFS options for the single-game contests on DraftKings and FanDuel.

Quarterback

Jared Goff ($9,600 DK, $13,000 FD) threw for just 221 yards against the Bears last week, but he did have two passing touchdowns. That marked his eighth game of the season with multiple touchdown passes. When these teams played in Green Bay in Week 9, Goff threw for just 145 yards and one touchdown. That game was rainy and windy, so expect Goff to produce a better stat line in this rematch at home.

Jordan Love ($9,400 DK, $13,500 FD) also struggled when these teams met earlier this season, throwing for 273 yards, no touchdowns and one interception. He attempted 39 passes, his second most of the season. Love has played 10 games this season and has had at least two touchdown passes in seven. Both quarterbacks are great options, but with the Packers potentially needing to throw a lot to keep up with the Lions' high-octane offense, Love might have slightly higher upside than Goff.

Running Back

The Lions split their backfield responsibilities between David Montgomery ($8,600 DK, $12,000 FD) and Jahmyr Gibbs ($9,000 DK, $15,000 FD). While that might not seem ideal for DFS purposes, both players have remained very productive. Montgomery has 11 rushing touchdowns and has produced at least 73 rushing yards in three of his last five games. Gibbs has 10 rushing touchdowns and averages 6.0 yards per carry. Montgomery might be able to provide more value, given his cheaper salaries.

The Packers have a one-man gang at running back in Josh Jacobs ($9,800 DK, $12,500 FD). He has received at least 18 carries in six of the last eight games. During that stretch, he ran for 658 yards and eight touchdowns. The scary part for Jacobs is that the Lions have allowed the fifth-fewest rushing yards per game in the league. Still, Jacobs had 95 rushing yards against them in Week 9. He has a relatively high floor, given his hefty workload.

Wide Receiver/Tight End

The Packers are difficult to project at wide receiver. They have a few talented options, so any of them can step up during a given week. They will have one less player at their disposal, though, with Romeo Doubs (concussion) out. Jayden Reed ($7,600 DK, $8,000 FD) had two touchdowns with Doubs out last week against the Dolphins, but he only had three receptions for 24 yards. Dontayvion Wicks ($4,200 DK, $7,500 FD), had four receptions for 30 yards in that game, while Christian Watson ($6,600 DK, $10,000 FD) had two receptions for 67 yards. Reed is an appealing option, but Wicks and Watson are risky.

Things are more cut-and-dry with the Lions at wide receiver. Amon-Ra St. Brown ($10,200 DK, $14,500 FD) continues to lead the way, posting nine touchdown receptions and being targeted 92 times this season. He caught all seven of his targets for 56 yards and a touchdown in his first meeting with the Packers this season. His main running mate at the position is Jameson Williams ($7,000 DK, $10,500 FD), who has averaged 18.5 yards per reception. However, Williams has three games this season in which he has produced fewer than 30 receiving yards. He should be viewed as a boom-or-bust option.

Both of these teams have talented tight ends. Sam LaPorta ($5,600 DK, $9,500 FD) has disappointed compared to his rookie campaign, but he has caught five touchdowns over his last seven games. Tucker Kraft ($5,400 DK, $9,500 FD) has six touchdowns over the last nine games for the Packers. LaPorta has more upside than Kraft in this game because the Lions have allowed the fewest receptions to tight ends in the league.

Kicker

With the Lions being so proficient at scoring touchdowns, kicker Jake Bates ($5,200 DK, $9,000 FD) has had seven games in which he attempted one or no field goals. He is a perfect 5-for-5 on his attempts of at least 50 yards and has converted 44 of 45 extra points. Since joining the Packers, Brandon McManus ($5,000 DK, $9,000 FD) has converted 10 of his 11 field-goal attempts over six games. He has made his lone attempt from at least 50 yards after going 5-for-10 on kicks of at least 50 yards last season with the Jaguars.

Defense/Special Teams

The Lions ($4,600 DK, $8,500 FD) allow only 16.9 points per game, second fewest in the league. They have allowed only 10 passing touchdowns while recording 14 interceptions. The Packers ($3,800 DK, $8,500 FD) have generated 11 interceptions of their own, but they have allowed the ninth-highest completion percentage in the league. By contrast, the Lions have allowed the second-lowest completion percentage.

