Thursday Night Football Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Betting Odds, Picks, and Player Props for Thursday Night Football

The NFL has the potential to start off Week 6 with a whimper. Thursday Night Football brings a less-than-inspiring matchup between the Bears and Commanders. The good news is, there is still money to be won. Let's highlight some wagers to consider while placing your bets.

Last article record: 1-2 (-1.18 units)

Season record: 7-8 (-2.34 units)

For bettors in Illinois, check out RotoWire's Illinois sports betting page for FAQ and the best promos and offers.

Chicago Bears vs. Washington Commanders Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in free bets. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings.

Bears: Spread: Pick 'Em (-110), -110 Moneyline

Commanders: Spread: Pick 'Em (-110), -110 Moneyline

Game Total: 38 Points

Thursday Night Football - Bears vs. Commanders Best Bets and Player Props

Carson Wentz Over 0.5 Interceptions (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Thursday Night Football games tend to be sloppy. Last week, we saw four combined interceptions from Matt Ryan and Russell Wilson. The short week not only doesn't give the players much time to recuperate, but it also leaves both coaching staffs with less time to prepare.

Wentz has already had turnover problems, throwing at least one interception in four of five games. He has six for the season, overall, putting him just one shy of matching his mark from all of last season. The Bears have an improved secondary that has five interceptions to go along with allowing the ninth-fewest passing yards per game in the league. This has the makings of another rough night for Wentz.

If you're not yet signed up at FanDuel Sportsbook, use RotoWire's FanDuel Promo Code to take advantage of a $1,000 no-sweat first bet offer.

Justin Fields Under 23.5 Pass Attempts (-105 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

The Bears make no secret that they plan to run the ball early and often. They don't have much talent at wide receiver, but they do in the backfield with David Montgomery and Khalil Herbert. Fields is also an asset in the rushing attack, posting 42 carries for 194 yards and a touchdown.

With the Bears running the ball so often, that doesn't leave Fields with many passing opportunities. He hasn't attempted more than 22 passes in a game this season, and he has three games with fewer than 18 pass attempts. This a surprisingly high number with good odds for the under.

Justin Fields Over 7.5 Rush Attempts (-145 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

We've already established that Fields can do damage with his legs. The Bears want him to, which has resulted in him receiving at least eight carries in four of five games. The one time that he failed to reach that threshold, he had seven carries for 52 yards in Week 4 against the Giants.

This game will be at home for the Bears, where they are 2-0 this season. The Commanders are only 1-4, overall, and I think the Bears will ultimately come away with the victory. Remember, kneel-downs count as rushing attempts. Add the potential for those to Fields' already heavy usage in the run game and the over here is appealing.

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks - Bears vs. Commanders

Carson Wentz Over 0.5 Interceptions (-120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Justin Fields Under 23.5 Pass Attempts (-105 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Justin Fields Over 7.5 Rush Attempts (-145 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

If you already have an account at DraftKings or FanDuel, you can still get access to an awesome welcome bonus elsewhere. New players can use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

If you're looking to wager on the NFL this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest NFL odds to weekly NFL picks along with a wide variety of NFL futures and NFL player futures. We also have weekly NFL betting picks from our staff, including the latest NFL Week 6 picks.

Make use of the best sports betting sites, NFL betting sites, and betting promos to get the most out of your NFL betting experience, including promo codes with signup bonuses and specials. Our favorite bonus is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250.