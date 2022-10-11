NFL Week 6 Picks, Predictions, Props and Best Bets for Every Game

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

The Week 6 board is an interesting one; we have key injuries all over the league that are impacting spreads and a surplus of matchups between teams that have not been good against the spread, so something has to give. We're treated to Commanders-Bears in Chicago to kick off the week, but trust me, it will get better from there. Chiefs-Bills has the makings of the best regular season matchup we'll get all season and games like Jets-Packers, Cowboys-Eagles, and Ravens-Giants will have some telling results.

Last week was a bit of a reckoning for me against the spread (5-10-1) but I improved on totals with a 7-9 result that was much-needed after a couple of tough weeks.

Below, you'll find the complete odds for Week 6 of the NFL season along with my picks on spreads and totals for each matchup.

Look ahead at the NFL Week 6 odds as well, if you're interested in getting ahead of the line movement. Our own Michael Rathburn also analyzes the games with key NFL Week 6 line movement around the league.

NFL Week 6 Betting Picks For Each Game

Week 6 Record ATS: 5-10-1

Week 6 Record on Totals: 7-9

Season Record ATS: 23-23-2

Season Record on Totals: 15-32-1

Bears vs. Commanders

Game Spread Moneyline Total Bears vs. Commanders Bears -1 Chicago -107; Washington +104 37.5

I don't know what NFL fans did to deserve this game as a standalone but here we are. Luckily, last week's Thursday Night game was so bad that this one almost has to be better just by default. Maybe that's wishful thinking.

Neither team has been remotely good this season and both of their Week 1 wins look like aberrations. Washington hasn't covered a spread on the road yet, though, and I expect that to continue here. And even with a total this low, I'll still take the under.

Spread Pick: Bears -.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 38.0 (BetMGM)

Falcons vs. 49ers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Falcons vs. 49ers 49ers -5.5 San Francisco -230; Atlanta +200 43.5

The Falcons are covering spreads like it's their job, and I'm not even trying to make a Calvin Ridley joke. The Dirty Birds are 5-0 ATS this year and return home after covering a big number against the Bucs. They're getting 5.5 here but this 49ers defense is starting to look like the league's best. The Niners are also staying on the east coast this week after their drubbing of the Panthers, so travel isn't a concern. I like the Niners to win this one with suffocating defense and turnovers and I look for George Kittle to finally break out against a secondary that struggles against tight ends.

Spread Pick: 49ers -5.5 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 43.5 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Browns vs. Patriots

Game Spread Moneyline Total Browns Browns -3 Cleveland -155; New England +135 42.5

I'm surprised that the Browns are favored by the full three points at home. It's not just being reactionary to the Patriots coming off a resounding 29-0 shutout over the Lions. The Browns got some key defensive pieces back last week and were still gashed on the ground. That's not a great sign when a New England team that's running the ball nearly 55 percent over the last three weeks is coming to town. I like the Patriots to cover and would consider them on the moneyline as well.

Spread Pick: Patriots +3 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 42.5 (PointsBet)

Packers vs. Jets

Game Spread Moneyline Total Packers vs. Jets Packers -7.0 Green Bay -300; Jets +280 45.5

The Packers just don't seem to be capable of covering big spreads, unless it's when they're playing the Bears. Maybe this is a classic case of the oddsmakers setting a line that's begging us to take the Jets, who are on a winning streak by the strictest of definitions. Early action is pouring in on the Jets to cover this, which makes me nervous, but I continue to doubt that this Packers team is anywhere close to as good as its recent iterations.

Spread Pick: Jets +7 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 45.5 (DraftKings)

Colts vs. Jaguars

Game Spread Moneyline Total Colts vs. Jaguars Colts -2.0 Colts -130; Jaguars +115 42.0

It's surprising to see Indianapolis favored against almost anyone, but I suppose it makes some sense when it's a Jacksonville team that just laid an absolute egg at home against the Texans. The AFC South is shaping up to be one of the stranger division races in years and it's tough to predict any of these divisional matchups. The line opened at Colts -7 over the summer and has understandably dropped a good bit but has been fairly stable over the last week. Jacksonville is at least a little better than what it showed last week; I'm not sure the same can be said for Indianapolis.

Spread Pick: Jacksonville +2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 42.0 (PointsBet)

Dolphins vs. Vikings

Game Spread Moneyline Total Dolphins vs. Vikings Vikings -3 Miami +135; Minnesota -150 45.5

Miami's quarterback situation explains the major swing in line movement here. The Vikings are 3-point favorites after the line was +3 as of the start of the season. Pending the status of either Tua Tagovailoa or Teddy Bridgewater, this line could dance around even more. As it stands, I'd prefer to lock in the Vikings at this number as soon as possible rather than wait around. The Vikings could still cover this number even if the Dolphins are at full-strength at quarterback. Tyreek Hill's status is also a factor here.

Spread Pick: Vikings -3 (PointsBet)

Total Pick: Under 45.5 (PointsBet)

Saints vs. Bengals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Saints vs. Bengals Bengals -1.5 New Orleans +110; Cincinnati -125 43.5

Cincinnati's pass protection woes are still an issue and it's clear that Tee Higgins' injury is allowing defenses to load up to stop Ja'Marr Chase. Even if Higgins is back Sunday, I'm not sold that he'll be at 100 percent. As for the Saints, I've basically given up on how to explain they're doing what they're doing, but it's working and they're staying competitive most weeks. I'll take the home underdogs.

The Bengals are 0-5 on Overs this year but this might be a good buy-low opportunity to take the over. Overs have gone 2-1 in New Orleans so far this season.

Spread Pick: Saints +2 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 43.5 (PointsBet)

Giants vs. Ravens

Game Spread Moneyline Total Giants vs. Ravens Ravens -5.0 Baltimore -222; New York +190 45.0

The Giants are one of the surprises through the five weeks of the season with an impressive 4-1 record. They managed to win outright as 8-point underdogs against the Packers in London. The Giants may be a little travel weary, and last week's win might tell us more about the Packers than the G-Men. Baltimore is still susceptible against the pass and the run defense is allowing 5.0 YPC. New York's defense has been above average, though the run defense is showing some issues and that could be a problem against Baltimore. I'll take the Ravens to pull away late.

Spread Pick: Ravens -5.0 (DraftKings Sportsbook)

Total Pick: Over 44.5 (FanDuel Sportsbook)

Steelers vs. Buccaneers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Steelers vs. Buccaneers Buccaneers -8.5 Tampa Bay -365; Steelers +310 43.5

Neither of these teams has been good against the number this year with the Bucs checking in at 2-3 and Pittsburgh going 1-3-1. The Bills just covered 14 with ease against Pittsburgh but the Bills are clicking at a different level than the Bucs, and this is on the road. The deciding factor is Tampa Bay's defense putting Pittsburgh in a serious bind. Tampa Bay can hold Pittsburgh to 13 points or fewer, which will set them up to cover.

Spread Pick: Tampa Bay -8 (WynnBet)

Total Pick: Under 43.5 (FanDuel)

Rams vs. Panthers

Game Spread Moneyline Total Rams vs. Panthers Rams -10.5 Rams -490; Panthers +390 40.5

On its surface, this game doesn't offer much intrigue. But that's why we love betting on the NFL, it gives any game some juice regardless of what it looks like on paper. This matchup is fascinating from a spread perspective. The Panthers have been woeful both in real-life terms and against the spread of late; they're 1-4 against the spread and straight up this season and are in the midst of cleaning house. They'll also likely be starting P.J. Walker on Sunday.

Meanwhile, the Rams are a shell of their Super Bowl-winning selves and are also 1-4 ATS this season. Trusting them with 10.5 points is a big ask. The public is torn on this one, too; the Rams are getting 51% of the handle and 50% of the betting volume at DraftKings. As crazy as it sounds, I'll take the Panthers to cover this number. The Rams are still a bit overrated by the books.

Spread Pick: Panthers +10.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 41 (PointsBet)

Seahawks vs. Cardinals

Game Spread Moneyline Total Seahawks vs. Cardinals Cardinals -2.5 Arizona -140; Seattle +125 51.5

Arizona has covered three of the last four, including two straight. The Seahawks are playing an entertaining brand of football but it's not translating into them being a spread-covering machine, either. A lot of that has to do with the Seattle defense that has allowed the most points in the league through five games. Even if I have serious doubts about the Cardinals, they've won in Seattle in two of the last three seasons and have the offensive weapons to burn the Seahawk defense and win semi-comfortably.

Spread Pick: Arizona -2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Under 51.5 (FanDuel)

Chiefs vs. Bills

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chiefs vs. Bills Bills -2.5 Bills -135; Chiefs +125 54.0

This might be the marquee matchup of the regular season. The Bills and Chiefs are the class of the AFC and are treating us to a rematch of last year's AFC Divisional matchup which was one of the best games in recent memory.

The clear edge in this matchup lies with the Bills' defense. Of course, Patrick Mahomes and Co. are nearly impossible to stop when they're clicking on all cylinders. Still, the Kansas City defense has shown some significant issues. They are particularly weak against the run, but the Bills aren't really a threat to make them pay for that. Kansas City's secondary is allowing the fifth-highest quarterback rating in football, though, and that matters when it's Josh Allen on the other side of the ball. I'll take the Bills to get the win and establish themselves as the clear favorite in the AFC going forward.

Spread Pick: Buffalo -2.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 53.5 (FanDuel)

Eagles vs. Cowboys

Game Spread Moneyline Total Eagles vs. Cowboys Eagles -4.5 Eagles -225; Cowboys +200 42.5

The Cowboys' defense is the driving force behind Dallas' shocking 4-1 record that includes a four-game win streak in Dak Prescott's absence. I think the Cowboys are due for some regression against the best team in the NFC, though, and especially on the road. The Cowboys operate on a thin margin for error that's predicated on making sure they do not fall behind. That's been a recipe for success of late, of course, but the Eagles are on a different level offensively than what Dallas has seen. As long as Philadelphia can prevent the Dallas pass rush from taking over, it should cover this spread.

Be sure to shop around before locking in your pick as there is variance between the books on the spread.

Spread Pick: Philadelphia -4.5 (DraftKings)

Total Pick: Over 42.0 (BetMGM)

Chargers vs. Broncos

Game Spread Moneyline Total Chargers vs. Broncos Chargers -4.5 Los Angeles -230; Denver +205 45.5

Denver is tied for the worst record against the spread so far this season at 1-4 while the Chargers are 3-1-1. Neither team is as good as we expected coming into the season, but the Broncos may be the single most disappointing team in the league. The Chargers have an edge at quarterback and at several other key spots in this matchup and are the home side. I'll back the Bolts.

I am also looking forward to seeing what kind of absurd in-game decisions these two coaches will make throughout the game. It should add a touch of comedy to our MNF viewing experience.

Spread Pick: Los Angeles -4.5 (FanDuel)

Total Pick: Under 45.5 (DraftKings)

NFL Week 6 Best Bets

