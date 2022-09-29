Thursday Night Football Picks: NFL Best Bets and Player Props for Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Betting Odds, Picks, and Predictions for Thursday Night Football

Thursday Night Football brings another potentially exciting matchup in Week 4 with the Bengals hosting the Dolphins. As we dip our toes into the first wagering opportunities of the week, let's break down some of the better options to consider across multiple sportsbooks. For more NFL betting content this week, check out our NFL Week 4 Picks and Week 4 best bets.

Last article record: 2-1 (+0.55 units)

Season record: 4-5 (-1.67 units)

Cincinnati Bengals vs. Miami Dolphins Spread, Moneyline, and Total

Sign up at the DraftKings Sportsbook using RotoWire's DraftKings Promo Code to get $200 in free bets. Odds are courtesy of DraftKings, and here are my picks for tonight.

Bengals: Spread: -3.5 (-110), -180 Moneyline

Dolphins: Spread: +3.5 (-110), +155 Moneyline

Game Total: 48.5 Points

Thursday Night Football - Bengals vs. Dolphins Best Bets and Player Props

Joe Burrow Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-162 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Burrow played well against the Jets last week, throwing for 275 yards and three touchdowns. It marked his second game of the season with multiple touchdown passes, and he has a total of six touchdown passes in the early going. Last season, Burrow recorded at least two touchdown passes in passes in 11 of the 16 games that he played in.

One of the main reasons why Burrow is able to rack up touchdown passes in bunches is his stellar wide receiver trio of Ja'Marr Chase, Tee Higgins and Tyler Boyd. The Bengals often look toward Chase when they get in close, already giving him eight red zone targets. The Bengals might need to throw a lot to keep up with the improved Dolphins' offense, meaning Burrow could have plenty of opportunities to reach this over.

Tee Higgins Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Higgins was limited in Week 1, catching both of his targets for just 27 yards against the Steelers. He left the game early with a concussion, which contributed to his light stat line. Last season, he had a least five targets in 12 of his 14 games. Healthy again, the Bengals gave him 10 and seven targets, respectively, in Weeks 2 and 3. He responded with at least 71 receiving yards in both games.

While Chase grabs a lot of headlines for the Bengals, Higgins is a crucial part of their offense. He is also somewhat aided by Chase, whose presence requires a lot of attention from the opposing defense. With the expectation that Higgins receives a busy workload again, look for him to reach the over.

Tua Tagovailoa Over 252.5 Passing Yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

While Tagovailoa (back) is officially listed as questionable, he is expected to take the field. He didn't compile many lofty totals in the passing yards department last season, throwing for fewer than 250 yards in 10 of the 13 games he played in. However, a second year of Jaylen Waddle in the NFL and the addition of Tyreek Hill has left him with significantly more upside heading into this season.

Tagovailoa hasn't let his improved weapons go to waste, totaling at least 270 passing yards in two of his first three games. Even in Week 3 when he was limited to 18 pass attempts, he came away with 186 passing yards. When you factor in the big-play ability that comes with Hill and Waddle, the over here is very appealing.

New users can take advantage of the FanDuel promo code that nets new players a no-sweat first bet worth up to $1,000.

Thursday Night Football Betting Picks - Bengals vs. Dolphins

Joe Burrow Over 1.5 Passing Touchdowns (-162 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Tee Higgins Over 64.5 Receiving Yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Tua Tagovailoa Over 252.5 Passing Yards (-113 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

If you already have an account at DraftKings or FanDuel, you can still get access to an awesome welcome bonus elsewhere. New players can use the BetMGM Bonus Code ROTOBONUS for a risk-free bet up to $1,000.

If you're looking to wager on the NFL this season, RotoWire has a full suite of betting pages and tools with everything you need from the latest NFL odds to weekly NFL picks along with a wide variety of NFL futures and NFL player futures.

Make use of the best sports betting sites and NFL betting sites to get the most out of your NFL betting experience, including promo codes with signup bonuses and specials. Our favorite bonus is the Caesars Sportsbook promo code ROTOFULL for a first bet on Caesars worth up to $1,250.