Thursday Night Football: Rams vs. Vikings Odds and Best Bets

This article is part of our NFL Picks series.

Rams vs. Vikings Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football

Week 8 gets underway with a Thursday Night Football matchup between the Rams and Vikings. Let's dig into the betting options for this game and highlight three of the top wagers to consider.

Mike Barner's season record: 25-20 (+1.73 units)

Rams vs. Vikings Betting Odds

Vikings: Spread -2.5 (-122), -144 Moneyline (FanDuel)

Rams: Spread +2.5 (+102), +135 Moneyline (BetMGM)

Game Total: 48 points

The big news for the Rams is that Cooper Kupp is expected to return after missing the last four games with an ankle injury. Puka Nacua (knee) lists as questionable, but the Rams will likely wait at least another week before bringing him back into the fold.

Rams vs. Vikings Betting Picks

Sam Darnold over 1.5 passing touchdowns (-122 FanDuel) for 1 unit

Darnold has just one touchdown pass and two interceptions over his last two games. Prior to that, he had thrown at least two touchdown passes in each of his first four games of the season. Worth noting that his last two games came against the Jets and Lions who have combined to allow just 11 touchdown passes all season.

This is a much better matchup for Darnold against the Rams, who have allowed 10 passing touchdowns this season. The Rams should also put more points on the board with Kupp back, so the Vikings might not be able to sit back and rely on their rushing attack. Darnold should receive plenty of opportunities to come away with at least two touchdown passes.

Tutu Atwell over 36.5 receiving yards (-113 FanDuel) for 1 unit

The Rams getting Kupp back is huge for their offense. It would surprise to see Nacua also return. As Kupp returns, the Rams have lost another wide receiver with Jordan Whittington (shoulder) ruled out. He had 16 receptions for 179 yards over the last four games.

Atwell stepped up with Kupp out, posting at least 51 receiving yards in each of the last four games. Even with Kupp in the fold in Week 3, Atwell caught three passes for 48 yards. He has an average depth of target of 10.9 yards and has been targeted on 26.8% of his routes run this season. Even with Kupp back, Atwell should have enough opportunities to reach this over.

Matthew Stafford to throw an interception: YES (+106 FanDuel) for 1 unit

Interceptions have remained a problem for Stafford throughout his career. He has thrown at least 10 interceptions in a season 12 times. Last season, he finished with 11 interceptions. Similar problems have plagued him this year with at least one pickoff in four of six games.

Facing the Vikings' defense looks like a tall order. They put a lot of pressure on opposing quarterbacks, generating the third-most sacks in the league. They have also recorded 11 interceptions, most in the league. With Stafford potentially needing to throw more because the Vikings have averaged 28.0 points per game, added pass attempts means added opportunities for interceptions. This is worth the risk at plus odds.

Rams vs. Vikings Prediction

The Rams are 0-3 on the road this season, but they are 2-1 at home. Getting Kupp back certainly makes their offense more dangerous. However, the Vikings are 5-1 with their lone loss coming to a Lions team that has Super Bowl aspirations. Taking the road team on Thursday Night Football isn't exactly something to feel great about, but the Vikings are the team to go with here.