Thursday Night Football, Week 17 NFL Betting Picks: Cleveland Browns vs. New York Jets, Dec. 28

Browns vs. Jets Betting Odds, Picks and Predictions for Thursday Night Football, Week 17

Thursday Night Football features a matchup of Joe Flacco and the Browns against Trevor Siemian and the Jets. The Browns are in the hunt for a playoff spot despite their injuries at quarterback, but the Jets have been eliminated, in large part, because of their injuries at the position. Let's dig into the betting market for this matchup and highlight some wagers to consider.

Browns vs. Jets Betting Odds for Thursday Night Football

Browns: Spread -7.5 (+100), -340 Moneyline

Jets: Spread +7.5 (-120), +270 Moneyline

Game Total: 34.5 points

This will be the second straight start for Siemian. He led the team to a win over the Commanders last week, but Breece Hall did most of the damage with 191 total yards and two touchdowns.

Browns vs. Jets Betting Picks This Week

David Njoku has become one of the top pass-catching options for the Browns. He has certainly been given a heavy workload with him receiving at least eight targets in six of the last seven games. During that span, he came away with at least six receptions six times.

The Jets have a tough pass defense, so this isn't exactly the easiest of matchups for Flacco and Co. They haven't been great against tight ends, though, including last week when they allowed Logan Thomas to catch five passes for 36 yards and a touchdown. The odds on Njoku to haul in at least five receptions in this game aren't great, but it still has a favorable opportunity to hit.

Browns vs. Jets Best Bet: David Njoku over 4.5 receptions ( -174 FanDuel Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Since we're paying a lot of juice on the Njoku receptions over, let's roll with a wager at plus odds. Hall was stellar on the ground last week, turning 20 carries into 95 yards and two touchdowns. He was also heavily involved in the passing game for Siemian's first start, catching 12 of 16 targets for 96 yards.

Hall doing damage in the passing game is nothing new. Over the Jets' last six games, he has finished with at least five receptions five times. Siemian will likely be looking for quick checkdown passes to avoid the Browns' vaunted pass rush, so don't be surprised if Hall catches at least five passes again.

Browns vs. Jets Best Bet: Breece Hall over 4.5 receptions (+120 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Given both defenses and the Jets' quarterback situation, the popular play here will likely be the under on the game total. However, the Jets and Commanders combined to score 58 points last week. The Jets allowed 30 points to the Dolphins the week prior.

The Browns have also been involved in some high-scoring affairs. They have combined to score at least 37 points with their opponents in each of their last five games. This total is too low, so we'll take the over.

Browns vs. Jets Best Bet: Over 34.5 points (-108 DraftKings Sportsbook) for 1 unit

Browns vs. Jets Prediction

It's difficult to envision the Jets winning this game. The Browns have won three straight and have the advantage of playing at home. Flacco has been great since taking over at quarterback, leading the team to at least 31 points in two of their last three games. Still, the spread is a big number for the Browns to cover. It's more appealing to just take the over on the game total.