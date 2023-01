This article is part of our Dynasty Watch series.

Cody Carpentier of PlayerProfiler and Alan Seslowsky identify the 10 best rookies you need to draft in your dynasty fantasy football league for 2023.

🎙️Prefer the Audio Podcast Version?

📡 Check out our NEW Dynasty show on SiriusXM! Search "The Dynasty Hour" to find it on demand on the SXM App.