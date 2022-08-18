Training Camp News and Notes: August 18

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

Thursday threw a whirlwind of fantasy-relevant news at us. Let's jump in.

Training Camp Storyline

Browns Offense

The Deshaun Watson saga finally reached a conclusion Thursday, with the newly acquired Browns quarterback settling with the league on an 11-game suspension and a $5 million fine. That means the earliest the Watson can return is Week 13 against Houston, his former team, ironically enough.

In the meantime, signal-calling duties will fall to Jacoby Brissett. Fantasy managers already had, hopefully, prepared for this eventuality at least when a six-game suspension had previously been handed down on Watson, but this sure puts a damper on the entire Cleveland offense. No current Browns pass catcher beyond Amari Cooper has proven himself for fantasy purposes, so the 28-year-old former Cowboy and Raider is the one whose value suffers the most. Running backs Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt could see fewer opportunities as a result of a less effective offense. However, Watson's absence might also increase the team's reliance on the running game.

Injuries

Sticking with the subject of questionable quarterback quandaries, Geno Smith sported an ice bag and wrap on his knee in the second half of the Seahawks' preseason game against the Bears on Thursday. There has been no word yet even to acknowledge an injury, let alone its severity. Drew Lock missed the game due to COVID-19, but assuming he makes it back soon would obviously stand in for Smith if the latter needed to miss time.

Darren Waller missed two weeks of practice with a hamstring injury before returning Wednesday. He was out again Thursday, but as has been the MO with other similar injures throughout the league, the absence after a return was likely meant as a maintenance day, intended to ease the star tight end back into action.

Miles Sanders continues to miss practice with a hamstring injury in Exhibit A of why star players don't tend to see much preseason action. The Penn State product was last seen Friday in the game against the Jets. PPR sleeper Kenneth Gainwell missed that game with a hip injury of his own but has since returned to action and can only stand to gain in Sanders' absence.

JuJu Smith-Schuster has missed time recently with a knee issue but seems poised to return next week, per Chiefs coach Andy Reid. JuJu is the 31st receiver off the board in fantasy drafts and has the potential to return much better value than that if he can become Patrick Mahomes' top target.

CeeDee Lamb has a toe laceration but should resume practicing next week. It doesn't sound like anything that will keep him out long. Fellow Cowboy Noah Brown also has a toe injury that isn't expected to sideline him long either.

The Jaguars expect James Robinson to be ready by Week 1, even though the 24-year-old has yet to participate in full 11-on-11 drills. He is likely to take a backseat to Travis Etienne this season.

Also expected to play Week 1 is Vikings tight end Irv Smith. He missed all last season but was an intriguing sleeper at the position prior to missing the entire campaign with a meniscus tear. He's nevertheless maintained the intrigue in an ever-fickle position heading into 2022.

J.D. McKissic missed practice Thursday due to a groin injury, though it doesn't sound serious at the moment.

Job Battles