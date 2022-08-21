Training Camp News and Notes: August 20

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

We have a day dominated by preseason action once again, and much of the fallout will be more apparent Sunday. Even so, we still have plenty of takeaways and news to work with.

Training Camp Storyline

Bills Rushing Attack

Devin Singletary was great down the stretch of the 2021 season, but that didn't stop the Bills from investing a second-round pick on James Cook in the draft. Fantasy managers rightly don't have a clear opinion on the leader in the backfield, as Singletary is being drafted as the RB28 in RotoWire Online Championship Leagues on NFFC. Cook isn't far behind at RB36.

Zack Moss was an afterthought entering training camp. The team insists his roster spot was never in jeopardy, but he certainly didn't appear likely to factor into the backfield mix. However, he has been praised for his work in practice and has also been effective in preseason games. On Saturday, he scored twice and would make logical sense as a goal-line back — at least when Josh Allen doesn't handle things himself.

There appears to be a significant danger that this backfield devolves into a full-blown committee, which likely means no back would be able to maintain significant value. That's particularly true given the number of designed runs in the offense for Allen.

Job Battles

Another intriguing backfield to monitor is in Kansas City. Clyde Edwards-Helaire was the first back on the field with Patrick Mahomes on Saturday, and Jerick McKinnon was also in the mix on the first drive. Isiah Pacheco got looks with the first-team offense on the second drive. This could be another situation where the hot hand becomes the primary back, though that's not particularly reassuring for drafters.

Sticking in Kansas City, Skyy Moore also got the chance to play with the first-team offense due to the absences of JuJu Smith-Schuster (knee) and Mecole Hardman (groin). Smith-Schuster should have a safe role in the offense come the regular season, but the same isn't necessarily true of Hardman. Moore was targeted deep twice by Mahomes. He hauled in one, but it didn't make the stat sheet after holding was called on the play.

Albert Okwuegbunam was a helium player early in the offseason and reports have generally been positive regarding his play in training camp. However, he played into the fourth quarter Saturday in a curious move by coach Nathaniel Hackett. Rookie Greg Dulcich has been sidelined since the start of training camp with a hamstring injury, so it's unclear what the plan at the position would be if Okwuegbunam is out of favor.

Injuries

Trey Sermon was active for Saturday's preseason game against the Vikings after hobbling off the practice field Thursday. He played early in the game but managed only eight yards on five carries. That crowds the 49ers' backfield once again, though Elijah Mitchell remains sidelined.

Tyquan Thornton suffered a collarbone injury in Friday's preseason game with the Patriots. He is expected to miss about eight weeks, which likely will make it difficult for him to carve out a meaningful role in New England during his rookie season.

In the same game, Matt Corral's rookie season came to an end after he suffered a Lisfranc injury. He wasn't likely to play much due to the addition of Baker Mayfield, but it's nevertheless a disappointing development for Corral.

Mike Evans (hamstring) and Russell Gage (leg) were both held out of preseason action Saturday against Tennessee. That's not particularly surprising considering both have been absent from practice. Neither is likely to be a major issue come the regular season, but it's worth keeping an eye on.

Contracts

Defensive players typically aren't mentioned in this article, but Roquan Smith is a big enough name that it's worth noting he has reversed course and plans to play out his rookie contract in Chicago. He should be ready to roll for Week 1 against the 49ers.