Training Camp Notes: Aug. 10

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.

As of Thursday, we are just a month away from the first full slate of NFL regular-season games. While that may still seem too far for some, it at least offers time for injuries to heal and jobs to be won. We discuss the latest news on those two topics herein. Injury Notes George Kittle is scheduled to miss about a week due to an adductor strain. That means the 49ers star won't suit up for Saturday's preseason game against Las Vegas, but the injury shouldn't cost him any regular-season time.

Jets coach Robert Saleh said Thursday morning that Garrett Wilson (ankle) would return to individual work, but the second-year receiver surprised by also joining team drills. He missed roughly two weeks but seems on track for Week 1. Miles Sanders suffered a minor groin injury Wednesday, which probably will cost him the chance to play in the Panthers' preseason game against the Jets on Saturday. Chuba Hubbard and Raheem Blackshear will garner extra first-team reps in the meantime, but Sanders' injury seems unlikely to impact the regular season.

Freshly off the PUP list, Rashod Bateman continued individual drills for a second consecutive day. Expect the Ravens to bring their 2021 first-round pick along slowly as he recovers from Lisfranc surgery last November, but coach John Harbaugh said Thursday that the 23-year-old wideout is making promising progress. This would seem to leave open the possibility that Bateman could be on the field in Week 1 in at least some capacity.

