Training Camp Notes: Aug. 15

We're just a couple days away from the start of the second full slate of preseason games. We keep inching closer to Week 1. Let's take a look at today's news and notes.

Injury Notes

Even though Breece Hall (knee) returned to Jets' practice on Tuesday, that doesn't guarantee he'll be ready for Week 1. That said, Hall said he's confident he'll be available for the season opener. Of course, the team may have the luxury of being cautious with Hall's usage now that they signed Dalvin Cook. In fantasy drafts, Hall presents significant risk with the potential for reward. If he somehow gets back to full health, he can be a league winner. Based on running backs returning from ACL injuries, it's also possible that the second-year player struggles. As long as you embrace the risk, drafting Hall makes sense.

Sticking with the Jets, after we published yesterday's training camp notes, Dalvin Cook signed with the team on a one-year contract. This is tough to navigate for fantasy. Is Cook simply insurance for Breece Hall? Is he expected to be in a rotation to keep Hall healthy? In any case, Cook showed serious decline in the second half of last season with the Vikings. He still showed the ability to break tackles, but his broken tackle rate dropped significantly. As long as the draft cost is reasonable, Cook is worth drafting by fantasy managers who are willing to gamble that he'll have a substantial role in the offense.

After suffering injured ribs on August 11, Elijah Moore returned to individual drills during Tuesday's practice. He's listed as day-to-day, so it appears that there's no need to move Moore down personal draft boards. During camp, he's been used all over the formation, including in the backfield. Going outside the top-90 picks in average drafts, if the Cleveland offense takes off, Moore could be a steal in fantasy drafts.

49ers' second-year QB Brock Purdy (elbow) will no longer have scheduled days off during practice, as he ramps up for Week 1. Based on this news, unless Purdy has a setback, he seems to draft with the assumption of full health. He threw multiple TD passes in each regular-season game he started last year.

