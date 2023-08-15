Training Camp Notes: Aug. 15

This article is part of our Training Camp Notes series.
We're just a couple days away from the start of the second full slate of preseason games. We keep inching closer to Week 1. Let's take a look at today's news and notes.
Injury Notes
- Even though Breece Hall (knee) returned to Jets' practice on Tuesday, that doesn't guarantee he'll be ready for Week 1. That said, Hall said he's confident he'll be available for the season opener. Of course, the team may have the luxury of being cautious with Hall's usage now that they signed Dalvin Cook. In fantasy drafts, Hall presents significant risk with the potential for reward. If he somehow gets back to full health, he can be a league winner. Based on running backs returning from ACL injuries, it's also possible that the second-year player struggles. As long as you embrace the risk, drafting Hall makes sense.
- Sticking with the Jets, after we published yesterday's training camp notes, Dalvin Cook signed with the team on a one-year contract. This is tough to navigate for fantasy. Is Cook simply insurance for Breece Hall? Is he expected to be in a rotation to keep Hall healthy? In any case, Cook showed serious decline in the second half of last season with the Vikings. He still showed the ability to break tackles, but his broken tackle rate dropped significantly. As long as the draft cost is reasonable, Cook is worth drafting by fantasy managers who are willing to gamble that he'll have a substantial role in the offense.
- After suffering injured ribs on August 11, Elijah Moore returned to individual drills during Tuesday's practice. He's listed as day-to-day, so it appears that there's no need to move Moore down personal draft boards. During camp, he's been used all over the formation, including in the backfield. Going outside the top-90 picks in average drafts, if the Cleveland offense takes off, Moore could be a steal in fantasy drafts.
- 49ers' second-year QB Brock Purdy (elbow) will no longer have scheduled days off during practice, as he ramps up for Week 1. Based on this news, unless Purdy has a setback, he seems to draft with the assumption of full health. He threw multiple TD passes in each regular-season game he started last year.
Job Battles
- The Colts have declared that Anthony Richardson will be the starting QB beginning in Week 1. With the team expected to install an RPO-based offense, it always made sense that the rookie would be starting very quickly. It never made sense for the team to go with Gardner Minshew, especially since NFL teams don't typically have the ability to install a new offense for a different style of QB. Richardson is one of the most athletic quarterbacks to enter the league. It's possible he runs for at least 900 yards. And don't forget, when Tim Tebow was a starting QB, he was a QB1. Running QBs always have fantasy value. Those who miss out on the top QBs in drafts may be wise to target Richardson.
- With reports being all over the board this offseason, it appears that Javonte Williams (knee) will play in Saturday's preseason game. This has to be taken as great news. It wouldn't make sense to risk Williams' health in a meaningless game unless the organization felt he was ready to play. In the regular season, the Broncos appear to have a committee set with Williams and Samaje Perine. But if Williams plays to the ability he's shown in the past, he could easily separate from Perine and claim a larger role.
- Bengals' WR Tee Higgins has been sitting out some drills in practice. It's being reported that the absence is precautionary. This may be related to Higgins and the team hoping to agree on a long-term deal before the season. For now, this appears to be a non issue, and Higgins should be drafted as you typically would.
- Cole Kmet may be a significant part of the Bears passing attack this season. Although the team is projected to run more two-TE sets than they have in the past, Kmet is viewed by the team as a core part of the offense. Free agent addition, Robert Tonyan, is expected to play often and see targets, but Kmet is likely to be the top receiver. Especially with Chase Claypool continuing to deal with injuries, Kmet is one of the only big-bodied pass catchers the Bears have in the offense.