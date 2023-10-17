Fantasy Football
Video Shorts: John on The SportsZone - QB Injuries (Audio)

Written by 
John McKechnie 
October 17, 2023

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

John McKechnie joins Bob Kemp in the SportsZone on KDUS 1060AM in Phoenix to unpack the latest fantasy developments from around the NFL. The guys unpack the MNF game between the Cowboys and Chargers before diving into the rash of quarterback injuries around the league. Are any of Tyson Bagent, Malik Willis or Brian Hoyer worth picking up in a pinch? The guys also discuss the top waiver adds for NFL Week 7, including looks at Jordan Mason vs. Elijah Mitchell in San Francisco, Zach Evans in Los Angeles, and Michael Mayer in Las Vegas.

John is the 2016 and 2021 FSWA College Writer of the Year winner. He is a Maryland native and graduate of the University of Georgia. He's been writing for RotoWire since 2014.
