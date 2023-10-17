Video Shorts: John on The SportsZone - QB Injuries (Audio)

This article is part of our Video Shorts series.

John McKechnie joins Bob Kemp in the SportsZone on KDUS 1060AM in Phoenix to unpack the latest fantasy developments from around the NFL. The guys unpack the MNF game between the Cowboys and Chargers before diving into the rash of quarterback injuries around the league. Are any of Tyson Bagent, Malik Willis or Brian Hoyer worth picking up in a pinch? The guys also discuss the top waiver adds for NFL Week 7, including looks at Jordan Mason vs. Elijah Mitchell in San Francisco, Zach Evans in Los Angeles, and Michael Mayer in Las Vegas.